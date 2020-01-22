Celularity Announces FDA Clearance of Landmark IND for CYNK-001, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf Cryopreserved NK Cell Therapy

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity, Inc. ("Celularity" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing allogeneic cellular therapies from human placentas, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for CYNK-001 in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

The clinical investigation of CYNK-001 in patients with GBM is expected to be the first clinical trial in the U.S. to investigate intratumoral administration of an allogeneic NK cell therapy. The Company plans to initiate first-in-human clinical testing of CYNK-001 administered either intravenously or intratumorally. This study is expected to evaluate the safety, feasibility, and tolerability of multiple doses of CYNK-001 in subjects with relapsed GBM.

"The FDA clearance of our IND validates the versatility of our allogeneic, off-the-shelf, placental-derived NK cell therapy platform to generate novel clinical candidates against a broad range of devastating cancers. This IND represents a significant step toward a potential immunotherapy option that is more accessible and tolerable to patients with glioblastoma multiforme," said Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO at Celularity. "We will continue to work diligently to advance our investigational and development programs, and to deliver the next-generation of scalable, high quality immunologic approaches for the treatment of devastating cancers."

Nonclinical safety and efficacy data presented at the 2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting, demonstrated that a single administration of CYNK-001 was well-tolerated and showed enhanced in vivo anti-tumor activity against glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). CYNK-001 is currently being investigated as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), multiple myeloma (MM), and as a potential treatment option for various solid tumors.

About CYNK-001

CYNK-001 is the only cryopreserved allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy being developed from placental hematopoietic stem cells as a potential treatment option for various hematologic cancers and solid tumors. NK cells are a unique class of immune cells, innately capable of targeting cancer cells and interacting with adaptive immunity. NK cells derived from the placenta are intrinsically safe and versatile, allowing potential uses across a range of organs and tissues.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Warren, N.J., is a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company delivering transformative allogeneic cellular therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta. Using proprietary technology in combination with its IMPACT™ platform, Celularity is the only company harnessing the purity and versatility of placental-derived cells to develop and manufacture innovative and highly scalable off-the-shelf treatments for patients with cancer, inflammatory and age-related diseases. To learn more, please visit www.celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Celularity expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contacts

Investors

John R. Haines

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer & Corporate Secretary

john.haines@celularity.com

SOURCE Celularity

Related Links

celularity.com

