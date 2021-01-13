Celularity Announces Release of 100th Cord Blood Stem Cell Unit by its Lifebank Division

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company focused on the development of innovative allogeneic placenta-derived cellular therapies, today announced that its Lifebank division has released its 100th cord blood stem cell unit for use in an autologous cord blood transplant to treat an eight-year-old patient diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Researchers throughout the world are investigating cord blood stem cells as a potential treatment option for autism spectrum disorder. Autism is a complex developmental brain disorder that causes varying degrees of communication difficulties, social and behavioral challenges, and repetitive behaviors. It is estimated that 1 child in every 68 falls somewhere along the autism spectrum.

A clinical trial conducted by Duke University (NCT02176317) found that cord blood infusion was safe in children aged 2 to 7 with autism. Another trial (NCT02847182) is investigating whether such an infusion can benefit such children by improving communication skills.

Stem cells entrusted to Lifebank have been used clinically including to treat childhood leukemias, sickle cell anemia and inherited immune deficiencies. Researchers continue to investigate the potential benefit of stem cells from umbilical cord blood to treat other diseases and disorders.

Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity, said, "This is a remarkable milestone for Celularity. I am proud that Lifebank for over two decades has served families who trust us to bank their newborn's cord blood." He added, "We look forward to continuing to earn that trust, and to supporting research around the expanded use of cord blood as a treatment for serious diseases and disorders."

About Lifebank

Lifebank, a private stem cell banking service founded by Dr. Hariri in 1998, is a division of Celularity. Lifebank offers comprehensive cord blood, placental blood and placental tissue banking to expectant families in its state-of-the-art biorepository, where biomaterials are kept securely and continuously monitored to be available if ever needed to treat the child or a close family member. To learn more, visit lifebankusa.com

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by delivering off-the-shelf allogeneic placenta-derived cellular therapies at unparalleled scale, quality and economics. Celularity's innovative approach to cell therapy harnesses the unique therapeutic potential locked within the postpartum placenta. Through nature's immunotherapy engine – the placenta – Celularity is leading the next evolution of cellular medicine with placenta-derived T cells, NK cells, and pluripotent stem cells to target unmet and underserved clinical needs in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. To learn more visit celularity.com.

