Celularity Announces Sales of UltraMIST® Ultrasound Healing Therapy Asset to Sanuwave Health, Inc.

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity, Inc. ("Celularity" or "the Company") today announced that it has sold its UltraMIST® Ultrasound Healing Therapy asset to Sanuwave Health, Inc. [OTC PNK: SNWV] ("Sanuwave") in connection with which Celularity granted Sanuwave certain partnership rights to the Company's wound care biologic product portfolio. The terms of the sale were not publicly disclosed. The Company will continue to sell biologic products and other advanced biomaterials on a direct basis outside wound care with a focus around surgical sub-specialties. Celularity manufactures biologic products and other advanced biomaterials at its new, state of the art GMP-ready facility located in Florham Park, NJ. The Company continues to expand its biomaterial portfolio by pairing state-of-the-art manufacturing with the inherent scalability of cell therapies and biomaterials derived from the human placenta.

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a next-generation Biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by delivering off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies, at unparalleled scale, quality, and economics. Celularity's innovative approach to cell therapy harnesses the unique therapeutic potential locked within the cells of the post partum placenta. Through nature's immunotherapy engine – the placenta – Celularity is leading the next evolution of cellular medicine with placental-derived T cells, NK cells, and pluripotent stem cells to target unmet and underserved clinical needs in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity manufactures and markets two commercial-stage products, Biovance® Human Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl® Human Connective Tissue Matrix. To learn more, please visit www.celularity.com.

