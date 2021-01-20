Celularity to Present at the B. Riley Securities Virtual Oncology Investor Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celularity Inc., a clinical stage cell therapeutics company focused on the development of innovative allogeneic placenta-derived cellular therapies, today announced that Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity and members of the management team will be participating in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Virtual Oncology Investor Conference on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET

The live audience is limited to institutional investors, investor relations, and employees of Celularity. Private investors will not be given access to the live conference, but a video recording will be available on the "Newsroom" section of the Celularity website following the conference.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and ASCs, targeting indications across cancer infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address a significant unmet global need for effective, accessible, and affordable therapeutics. To learn more visit celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:

Carlos Ramirez, SVP

Celularity

[email protected]



Alexandra Roy

Solebury Trout

[email protected]

Celularity Media Contact:

[email protected]

