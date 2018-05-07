Celulosa Arauco y Constitución S.A. Launches Exchange Offer for 3.875% Notes Due 2027 and 5.500% Notes Due 2047

Accordingly, Arauco announced that, effective May 7, 2018, it will launch its offer to exchange its registered Exchange Notes for any and all of its outstanding unregistered Existing Notes. This offer will expire at midnight, New York City time on June 4, 2018, unless otherwise extended. Arauco does not currently plan to extend the exchange offer.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the Exchange Notes for the Existing Notes, nor is it the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which Arauco is making only through the exchange offer prospectus, dated as of May 7, 2018, together with the related letter of transmittal. There will not be any offer or sale of the Exchange Notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Copies of the exchange offer prospectus and related documents may be obtained from Bank of New York Mellon, the exchange agent for the exchange offer, at the following address:

c/o The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

111 Sanders Creek Parkway

East Syracuse, NY 13057

Attention: Pamela Adamo

By Facsimile Transmission (for Eligible Institutions Only): 732-667-9408

Confirm by Telephone: 315-414-3317

Email: CT_REORG_UNIT_INQUIRIES@bnymellon.com

About Arauco

We are a corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the laws of Chile. Our principal executive offices are located at Avenida El Golf 150, 14th Floor, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile. Our telephone number is +562-2461-7200, and our facsimile number is +562-2461-7541.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical fact, information regarding activities, events and developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information relating to our future growth and profitability targets and strategies designed to increase total shareholder value, are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future economic and financial condition and results of operations, the plans and objectives of management and our assumptions regarding our performance and such plans and objectives. Many forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "projected," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are predictions only and actual results could differ materially from management's expectations due to a variety of factors, including those described the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons working on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. The forward-looking statements that we make in this press release are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates. We assume no obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements that we make, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

