CemAI Adds Process Optimization Solution to Digital Offerings for Cement Plants

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CemAI is pleased to announce the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) offerings by providing a new process optimization solution, "CemAI Process Optimizer." Combining the power of AI/ML with industry-specific expertise, CemAI Process Optimizer enables a step-change in production volumes, energy efficiency, and consistent quality output. Leveraging the power of analytics from real-time data streaming from plant sensors and the in-process predictive and optimization analysis, this type of AI-based control is game-changing.

Industry 4.0 has a solid foothold in cement manufacturing and CemAI's modules are a major force with its advanced solutions: the new "CemAI Process Optimizer" and "CemAI Predictive Maintenance," which creates value by avoiding unplanned equipment shutdowns and maximizing machine life and efficiency. Powered by unique software algorithms, CemAI's analytic products cover cement manufacturing end-to-end. CemAI's products are now in use in cement plants in the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and Africa.

"At CemAI, we have moved in a fast and structured way to fundamentally improve the knowledge base and control of the cement manufacturing process through our technology," says Scott Ziegler, Chief Executive Officer for CemAI. "Our CemAI Process Optimizer system has been continuously in use while building scale for almost five years. We have bolted-on new modules as they are perfected through real-life implementations, feedback from experts, and machine learning loops."

AI/ML systems have enhanced control of cement manufacturing and opened the way for experimentation with mix formulations, alternative fuels, and other strategies to lower energy consumption and reduce carbon impacts. Indeed, this year the U.S. Department of Energy has authorized more than $1.2 billion in grants to four cement manufacturers—including CemAI users—to develop and validate low carbon cement and concrete technologies.

"As the industry moves forward toward its goal of reducing its carbon footprint, the new technologies used in maintenance and optimizing cement-making are driving the effort," says Ziegler. "CemAI also provides 24/7 availability of expert consultants that interpret analytics and work with local engineers and staff to anticipate issues and make timely adjustments."

CemAI, Inc. offers the only cement manufacturing focused, predictive maintenance and process optimization solutions, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence software. CemAI combines cement industry knowledge with technical expertise to provide unparalleled service. CemAI has installations worldwide offering a solution that runs 24/7 with KPI tracking and reporting for continuous system improvements. For more information visit www.cemai.com.

