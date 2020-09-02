Cement & Concrete Additives Market Outlook for China to 2029: Demand is Forecast to Grow by 6% to 2029

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cement & Concrete Additives Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's demand for Cement & Concrete Additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

0B0B0B Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Structure

Cement & Concrete Additive Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Cement & Concrete Additives Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development

IV. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Demand of Cement & Concrete Additives by Region

Cement & Concrete Additives Production and Demand

Chemical Additives

Water-Reducing Admixtures

Set-Controlling Admixtures

Superplasticizer Admixtures

Air-Entraining Admixtures

Anti-freezing Admixtures

Other Chemical Admixtures

Mineral Admixtures

Fly Ash

Gypsum

Silica Fume

Other Minerals

Other Cement & Concrete Additives

Cement & Concrete Additives Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

V. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES MARKETS OUTLOOK

Cement & Concrete Additives Markets Outlook Overview

Construction Market Outlook

Residential Building Market Trends

Cement & Concrete Additive Demand in Residential Construction Markets

Commercial Building Market Trends

Cement & Concrete Additive Demand in Commercial Construction Markets

Road and Highway Construction Market Trends

Cement & Concrete Additives Demand in Residential Construction Markets

VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Distribution System Cement & Concrete Additives Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Market Entry Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise

VII. CHINA CEMENT & CONCRETE ADDITIVES PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Cement & Concrete Additives Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users

Companies Mentioned

Hubei Research Institute of Chemistry

Zibo Yongchao Chemical Co., Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dibsu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

