Cement additives market size to grow by USD 11,836.64 million from 2022 to 2027|Shift toward sustainable practices to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cement additives market size is estimated to increase by USD 11,836.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cement Additives Market 2023-2027

Cement additives market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cement additives market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cement additives in the market are Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, European Concrete Additives, Fosroc International Ltd., Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd., Halliburton Co., Knauf Digital GmbH, Mapei SpA, MR Bond Polychem, Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Oscrete UK Ltd., Solvay SA, Sterling Auxiliaries Pvt. Ltd., UNISOL Inc., Universal Drilling Fluids, and Sika AG and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Ashland Inc. - The company offers cement additives such as Aqualon starch ethers, and Silipon air-entraining agent.

The company offers cement additives such as Aqualon starch ethers, and Silipon air-entraining agent. BASF SE - The company offers cement additives such as Vinapor, and Melflux.

The company offers cement additives such as Vinapor, and Melflux. Compagnie de Saint Gobain - The company offers hydrophobe series of cement additive which is designed to impart water repellency, control setting time, extend board life, and improve workability through its subsidiary GCP Applied Technologies.

The company offers hydrophobe series of cement additive which is designed to impart water repellency, control setting time, extend board life, and improve workability through its subsidiary GCP Applied Technologies.

Cement additives market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This cement additives market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (chemicals, minerals, and fiber), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The chemicals segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Chemical additives are the most widely used additives in the global cement additives market to reduce the cost of construction, ensure the consistent quality of concrete, and modify the properties of hardened concrete during transportation, among others. Additionally, acrylic copolymer emulsions are used as water repellents and calcium chloride is used as cement accelerators to extend the curing time of cement and concrete. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cement additives market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cement additives market.

APAC will contribute 65% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China has been dominating the cement industry in the region. Furthermore, it is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of advanced water reducers in the country. Moreover, the Chinese Government, under its current 5-year plan, plans to invest around USD 70- USD 75 billion in the development of these smart cities. Hence, such factors drive the regional market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Cement additives market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The increasing demand for plasticizers drives the growth of the cement additives market.

drives the growth of the cement additives market. Chemicals, including sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde, polycarboxylic acids, sulfonated melamine formaldehyde, lignosulfonates, and others, are some of the widely used plasticizers in cement.

Furthermore, the demand for plasticizers has been increasing in regions such as APAC due to the presence of countries such as China .

. China is one of the largest users of plasticizers in the global market in terms of volume.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the cement additives market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The shift toward sustainable practices in the cement industry is an emerging market trend. Alternative fuels are being used successfully in many regions.

is an emerging market trend. Alternative fuels are being used successfully in many regions. These alternative fuels include waste oil, non-recyclable plastics, pre-treated industrial and municipal wastes, textiles, and paper residues.

Furthermore, an overall reduction in the quantity of CO emissions reduces the environmental impact of the greenhouse gases released during the combustion of wastes.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the cement additives market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The increase in construction costs and lack of skilled workforce challenges the growth of the cement additives market.

challenges the growth of the cement additives market. Construction projects across the world require a skilled workforce for jobs such as concreting, plastering, shuttering, laying the foundation, and reinforcement of beams and columns.

Furthermore, the labor cost accounts for 25%-30% of the total cost of construction, and the shortage of skilled workforce forces construction players to pay a premium price for the workforce.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of cement additives during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this cement additives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cement additives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cement additives market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cement additives market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cement additives market vendors

Related Reports:

The white cement market size is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers white cement market segmentation by application (residential, commercial, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, US, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Spain). The growing construction market is one of the key drivers supporting the white cement market growth.

The concrete and cement market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 469.01 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of smart concrete is notably driving the market growth.

Cement additives market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,836.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, European Concrete Additives, Fosroc International Ltd., Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd., Halliburton Co., Knauf Digital GmbH, Mapei SpA, MR Bond Polychem, Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Oscrete UK Ltd., Solvay SA, Sterling Auxiliaries Pvt. Ltd., UNISOL Inc., Universal Drilling Fluids, and Sika AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

