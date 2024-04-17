Cement Additives Market size to increase by USD 11.83 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cement additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 11836.64 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The cement additives market involves the production and use of various additives, including water reducers, retarders, plasticizers, and strength enhancers, in the manufacturing of cement and concrete. These additives account for a significant portion of construction costs, with cement accounting for 1%-15% and steel for 8%-10%. Volatile economic conditions in countries like Nigeria and Namibia make it challenging to control price hikes. Other factors influencing the market include urbanization, infrastructure development, and sustainable practices. Key additives include fly ash, silica slag, rice husk ash, and mineral and fiber additives. Production disruptions due to lockdowns and federal budget constraints also impact the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cement Additives Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The Type segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the cement additives market

The Cement Additives Market is poised for significant growth in the construction sector, driven by population growth and urbanization. With an increasing number of nuclear families and migration from rural to urban areas, there is a heightened demand for new residential projects, particularly in urban regions of APAC and MEA. This trend is expected to lead to increased investments in multi-family housing projects, fueling the need for cement additives such as friction agents, water reducers, retarders, waterproofing agents, and urban marketing strategies. Cement and stone industries rely on chemical and mineral additives, including plasticizers, retarders, water reducers, colorants, fly ash, silica slag, rice husk ash, and gypsum, to enhance concrete performance and sustainability. Infrastructure development and the construction of hybrids buildings require strength enhancers, performance enhancers, and grinding aids. Government support, federal budgets, and sustainable practices are crucial factors influencing the market. Climate change and housing shortages necessitate the use of eco-friendly additives like sodium gluconate and the optimization of cement production. Despite lockdowns and production disruptions, the market remains resilient, with exportation of cement and concrete continuing to drive growth.

The cement additives market in APAC is thriving, driven by the region's significant construction activities for residential and non-residential buildings. Notable consumers include India, China, and Japan. China, dominating the cement industry, is witnessing high growth due to the use of advanced water reducers. Fly ash, silica slag, rice husk ash, and gypsum are common additives, with silica fume and mineral extenders like bentonite and cellulose derivatives also popular. Hybrids buildings prioritize sustainable practices, utilizing performance enhancers, strength enhancers, and grinding aids. The Federal budget and urbanization fuel demand for cement additives in infrastructure projects. Exportation of cement and concrete, including Portland cement and white cement, is increasing. Amid climate change concerns, cost-effective solutions like sodium gluconate, hematite, and organic polymers are gaining traction. Production has been impacted by lockdowns, affecting building and drilling projects in the onshore segment. Global oil demand and energy consumption restrictions have influenced the use of cement in oilfield cement and hydroxyethyl cellulose in drilling projects.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," Cement kilns increasingly use alternative fuels like waste oil, plastics, and industrial wastes to reduce CO2 emissions. These include bentonite, cellulose derivatives, and lignosulfonate. Construction wastes and oilfield cement additives, such as hematite and lignosulphonate, are also utilized. Additives like hydroxyethyl cellulose offer cost-effective solutions for water reduction, retarding, waterproofing, and urban marketing in the cement and stone industry. Key segments include onshore drilling projects and chemical, mineral, fiber, plasticizer, retarder, water reducer, and colorant additives."

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Cement Additives Market encompasses a wide range of products used to enhance the performance and properties of cement and concrete. These additives include Friction Reducers, Water Reducers, Retarders, Waterproofing Agents, Plasticizers, and various types of Additives such as Chemical Additives, Mineral Additives, and Fiber Additives. The use of these additives in Construction projects is essential for Infrastructure development, Urban marketing, and Exportation of Cement. During the Production process, additives like Grinding Aids, Strength Enhancers, and Performance Enhancers are employed to improve Cement's properties. In the face of Lockdowns and disruptions, the demand for cement additives remains steady due to their crucial role in Building and Concrete applications. Key additives like Fly Ash, Silica Slag, Rice Husk Ash, Sodium Gluconate, and others continue to be in high demand for their water reduction, retarding, and other functional properties.

Market Overview

The Cement Additives Market is a significant segment in the construction industry, with various players offering innovative solutions to enhance cement performance. Retarding cement additives, such as water reducers and set retarders, are essential in controlling the setting time of cement. Chemical additives, like fly ash and silica fume, are used to improve cement strength and durability. Urbanization and the rising demand for sustainable construction practices are driving the cement additives market. The market is projected to grow, with producers focusing on research and development to introduce new products and expand their market share. The use of advanced technologies, such as nano-technology and biotechnology, is also gaining popularity in the cement additives industry. The market is expected to remain competitive, with key players including Addivant, Ashland, and BASF SE. The market is also witnessing a trend towards the use of eco-friendly and cost-effective additives, making it an exciting space to watch.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio