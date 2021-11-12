Cement Market Size in Saudi Arabia to increase by 1.66 Mn Tons| Market Research Insights highlight the Launch of Saudi Vision 2030 as Key Driver | Technavio

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The cement market in Saudi Arabia is concentrated with 17-19 market players in the country. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The vendors in the market are further encouraging the launch of new products and expanding their establishments post the ban on the export of cement was lifted in mid-2017. The relaxation of the ban was to help in the recovery of the construction industry. Furthermore, the dominant vendors are deploying several strategies to mark their positions in the construction industry across the gulf countries.

For Instance, Al Safwa Ltd. offers a wide variety of cement used in construction and crafting including POZZOLANIC PORTLAND SUPER CEMENT - PPC 52.5N, PORTLAND CEMENT OPC 52.5N, JODDRAN SUPER 32.5N, PRECASTO 52.5R, SULFATE RESISTANCE CEMENT SRC 52.5N, etc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Sample Market Research Report .

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the construction of low-power-consuming cement plants as one of the prominent trends likely to drive the market. With fuel and energy costs typically representing approximately 30%-40% of total production costs, the cement industry is one of the world's highest energy-intensive industries. As a result, cement vendors in the region are focusing on adopting alternate ways to counter the expected increase in production costs due to energy subsidies. For instance, Yamama Cement and Saudi Cement, are investing in new infrastructure to increase production efficiency and reduce power consumption. This will further drive the market to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

The ex-pat levy on foreign nationals will be a major challenge for the cement market in Saudi Arabia. This ex-pat levy is especially taxing on companies that have a workforce comprising more foreign nationals than Saudi nationals. The government of Saudi Arabia implemented an ex-pat levy on sponsoring foreign nationals. This monthly levy, which is applicable for both employees and their dependents, is expected to increase at a steady rate over a four-year period.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the cement market in Saudi Arabia.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Concrete Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dry Construction Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Cement Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 1.66 million tons Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.60 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Safwa Ltd., Arabian Cement Co. SAE, Epcco Publishing Group Ltd., Najran Cement Co., Northern Region Cement Co., Saudi Cement Co., Southern Province Cement Co., Umm Al Qura Cement Co., Yamama Saudi Cement Co., and Yanbu Cement Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

