Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market is to grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, Aesculap Implants Systems LLC and Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd. are among the key companies -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is estimated to grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 22.15% according to Technavio. The market is segmented by product (fixed-bearing and mobile-bearing), end-user (hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). Aesculap Implants Systems LLC, Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd., B. Braun SE, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., C2F Implants, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., Euromed Implants GmbH, Exactech Inc., GROUP FH ORTHO, Johnson and Johnson, Medacta Group SA, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Symbios Orthopedie SA, United Orthopedic Corp., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are key companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market 2023-2027

B. Braun SE - The company offers cementless total knee arthroplasty with the latest developments and technology in the hospital care segment. The company offers products and services for patients, especially for infusion therapy, nutrition therapy, and pain therapy. Its products include infusion and nutrition solutions, as well as specific medications.

The rise in the number of sports injuries is notably driving market growth. The prevalence of arthritis in the US is expected to rise, with adults diagnosed projected to increase from 54.4 million (2013-2015) to 78.4 million in 2020, as reported by the CDC. Symptomatic knee osteoarthritis affects about 10% of men and 13% of women aged over 60, according to the NIH. This aging population and growing orthopedic issues, including arthritis, contribute to the rising demand for knee replacement surgeries, particularly for cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

Increasing demand for 3D-printed knee implants is the key trend.

is the key trend. The high cost of cementless TKA is the major challenge impeding growth.

Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA): Benefits

Cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) presents numerous advantages within orthopedic surgery, particularly in the realm of knee replacement procedures. This method eliminates the reliance on cement for securing implant components to the bone, opting instead for advanced designs and materials to ensure stability and fixation. Key technologies associated with cementless TKA encompass orthopedic surgery, knee replacement, joint replacement surgery, knee arthroplasty, orthopedic implants, innovations in knee surgery, medical devices, surgical procedures, arthritis treatment, and bone health. Additionally, these encompass implantable medical devices, advancements in healthcare technology, promotion of knee joint health, solutions addressing osteoarthritis, innovations in orthopedics, advancements in medicine, the market for knee implants, surgical implant technology, and overall improvement in musculoskeletal well-being.

