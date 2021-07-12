Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market: Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies of Leading Vendors
Analysis of COVID-19 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Corin Group Plc, GROUP FH ORTHO, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth
Jul 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market is poised to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.89% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44292
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of people diagnosed with arthritis.
The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growth in global medical tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cementless-total-knee-arthroplasty-market-industry-analysis
The cementless total knee arthroplasty (TKA) market covers the following areas:
Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Sizing
Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Forecast
Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Corin Group Plc
- GROUP FH ORTHO
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- MicroPort Scientific Corp.
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- United Orthopedic Corp.
- Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Orthopedic Biomaterials Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Electrocautery Devices Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fixed-bearing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile-bearing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Corin Group Plc
- GROUP FH ORTHO
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- MicroPort Scientific Corp.
- Smith and Nephew plc
- Stryker Corp.
- United Orthopedic Corp.
- Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform: https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=Health Care Equipment
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44292
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article