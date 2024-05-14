Cemex Adopts Solar Power Consumption at Clinchfield Cement Plant, Pioneering Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

CLINCHFIELD, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex announced its U.S. operations have entered into an off-site renewable energy agreement for its Clinchfield Cement Plant that will play a role in its company-wide decarbonization efforts.

Through this long-term agreement with Georgia Power, the Clinchfield Cement Plant will secure approximately 25 percent of its power requirements from solar facilities throughout the state beginning in 2025. This agreement supports Cemex's Future in Action program, which focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050.

"Embracing solar power not only accelerates our own aggressive sustainability goals but also sets a powerful example for the entire industry," said Ernesto Felix, Cemex US Sr. Vice President, Cement Operations and Technical. "By integrating renewable energy solutions through Georgia Power, Cemex paves the way for a greener, more resilient future for generations to come."

Cemex expects the use of solar generated power at the Clinchfield Cement Plant to offset about 10,000 metric tons of indirect CO2 emissions per year, accelerating Cemex's 2030 Scope 2 goal of reducing indirect electricity GHG emissions in cement operations by 58% from a 2020 baseline. During 2023, Cemex achieved a 12% reduction in its Scope 2 specific emissions compared to a 2020 baseline. Cemex is among the first companies in the cement industry to achieve validation of their 2030 targets across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 and their 2050 net zero CO2 emissions goal by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) aligned to the 1.5°C Scenario.

About Cemex US

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex US has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

SOURCE Cemex USA