CEMEX Completes Deployment Of CEMEX Go With Customers Worldwide

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX announced today it has successfully completed the deployment of its CEMEX Go platform worldwide, setting the foundation for a higher standard of customer service in the global building materials industry. CEMEX is committed to proactively developing innovative products and cutting-edge solutions to help fulfill its customers' business needs. The ongoing success of CEMEX Go is a testament to the company's customer-centric commitment and relentless focus on continuous innovation and improvement.

CEMEX Go was first rolled out in the United States in 2017, and customers have been quick to adopt the innovative, digital platform. Currently, close to 6,000 of CEMEX's U.S. customers are using CEMEX Go, and the platform has an adoption rate nationwide of 36 percent. Each month, CEMEX Go has more than 12,000 active users in the U.S.

Ignacio Madridejos, President of CEMEX USA said: "CEMEX Go has proven to be a game changer for our customers, allowing them to have better control of their businesses by providing them the information they need, anytime they need it. We're proud to be leading the way in digital technology in the the building materials industry, innovating to provide a superior customer experience by creating a tool that's become essential for our customers."

Mr. Madridejos continued: "And the digital innovation is just beginning. CEMEX Go is constantly evolving. We are constantly listening to our customers to bring them features they want and need, enhancing our service while providing them with an unparalleled omnichannel experience."

Globally, CEMEX Go has reached the following significant milestones to date:

Now available in 21 countries.

96% of the company's total recurring customers are using CEMEX Go.

45% of CEMEX's total global sales are processed through CEMEX Go.

Over 500,000 payments completed through the platform on an annualized basis.

1.5 million deliveries using CEMEX Go on an annualized basis.

CEMEX Go is a transformative, state-of-the-art digital solution that automates order-to-cash workflows, enabling CEMEX's customers to purchase products, track deliveries and manage orders seamlessly in real time. The platform creates a superior customer experience compared to anything that has been offered in the past and is the only platform of its kind in the global building materials industry. In addition, CEMEX Go keeps transforming the role of the company's salesforce, allowing them to dedicate more time to better serve customers.

With CEMEX Go, customers can control all aspects of their business relationship with CEMEX, empowering them with self-reliance and complete control of their orders 24/7. Moreover, CEMEX Go is a fully secure and trusted digital solution that makes customers' lives easier, gives quick access to detailed information, and provides in-depth analytics and business insights, allowing them to make more informed decisions and streamline their experience.

CEMEX Go is a CEMEX R&D, Innovation and Business Development project developed by its global R&D collaboration network, headed by CEMEX Research Centers, based in Switzerland.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information on CEMEX, please visit: www.cemex.com.

