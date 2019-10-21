CEMEX Go Quarry Link delivers faster pickup for aggregates customers

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX announced today, it is taking the next step leading the digital transformation of the building materials industry with CEMEX Go Quarry Link, a program designed to improve product pick up and maximize efficiency for aggregates customers.

With the support of its Global Aggregates Network, CEMEX is introducing CEMEX Go Quarry Link, the latest advancement for CEMEX's aggregates business. CEMEX Go Quarry Link started with a pilot program that remains underway at CEMEX's FEC Quarry in Miami, Fla. It leverages technology, enabling customers to receive orders with greater efficiency, and provides real-time, on-site customer truck monitoring as well as better product visibility and loadout processes. Additional CEMEX quarries across the U.S. are currently implementing the program.

"At CEMEX, we are focused on our customers, and we want them to get what they need, when they need it, quickly and accurately," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "By leveraging technology and connecting our quarries digitally, we are able to give our customers additional value by reducing the time they need to spend at our quarries and allowing them to get back to their projects."

Under the program at FEC Quarry, customers order aggregates prior to arrival. When entering the plant, RFID sensors scan tags on customer trucks, and CEMEX begins to digitally-process the corresponding orders. Trucks are scanned again at the entrance scales, and customers are then directed to corresponding automated loadout stations. Digital technology helps produce the required aggregate mixes. Loaded trucks are then weighed on exit scales designed to ensure load accuracy, and an automated dispatch system expedites the end ticketing process.

"With CEMEX Go Quarry Link, we are aiming to improve the experience for our customers by focusing on the issues that matter to them," said Graham Hardwick, CEMEX USA Vice President of Aggregates—West Region. "They are concerned about cycle times, knowing where their trucks are and what products are available. CEMEX Go Quarry Link offers a connected, digital solution that provides greater transparency to the whole process, enabling our customers to better manage their time and business."

"Florida is growing, and CEMEX is fueling that growth with high-quality aggregates that support infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings," said Travis Wellman, CEMEX USA Vice President/General Manager of Aggregates—Florida Region. "FEC Quarry is one of the largest quarries in the U.S., and CEMEX Go Quarry Link is helping set a new standard for efficiency for our customers."

CEMEX is also piloting the digital CEMEX Go Pick-Up app, so customers can know wait times and have greater visibility of available products.

CEMEX Go Quarry Link is the latest digital advancement for CEMEX customers. In 2017, CEMEX implemented CEMEX Go, a first-of-its-kind digital platform to give customers access to CEMEX anywhere and anytime. Currently, more than 33,000 customers are using CEMEX Go worldwide.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

