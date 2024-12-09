Cemex joins construction of Tampa's largest transportation project

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex, a leading provider of high-quality building materials, announces its pivotal role in the construction of the new Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa, Florida. The $865 million project, which will be the largest bridge by surface area in the state, is essential for hurricane evacuation preparedness. This marks a significant milestone in bolstering the region's infrastructure resilience.

Expected to span about three miles over Old Tampa Bay, the bridge will enhance connectivity between Tampa and the St. Petersburg area, providing a crucial lifeline for residents during emergencies. Cemex brings its expertise in providing durable and sustainable building solutions, having provided about 141,000 cubic yards of concrete and nearly 104,000 tons of aggregates to the project thus far. The new design will feature a bicycle and pedestrian trail, express lanes and accommodation for a light rail in the future. Thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities, commitment to quality and capacity to meet the project's high demand, Cemex is contributing significantly to the bridge's structural integrity and longevity.

"We are proud to work on the Florida Department of Transportation's critical infrastructure initiatives, which play a key role in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities in the state," said Jeff Bobolts, Cemex U.S. Regional President – East Region. "Our involvement emphasizes our dedication to supporting projects that have a meaningful impact on public safety and resilience, delivering top-notch building materials and meeting the needs of our customers."

The bridge is set to open to traffic by Spring 2025. The project aligns with the broader goals of enhancing transportation infrastructure for improved connectivity and disaster response capabilities. As construction progresses, Cemex remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, safety and environmental sustainability. Cemex looks forward to the successful completion of this vital bridge project and its positive impact on the communities it serves.

About Cemex U.S.

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex U.S. has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

