Cemex Knoxville cement plant chosen for Department of Energy-funded carbon capture, removal, and conversion test center

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) has selected a project for funding to develop a pioneering carbon capture, removal, and conversion test center at its cement plant in Knoxville, Tennessee. It will serve as a proving ground for innovative carbon capture technologies needed to accelerate deep decarbonization of the cement industry at scale. This project is one of five selected to share $101 million to begin and continue developing test centers for cement plants and power facilities.

In collaboration with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Cemex and a coalition of U.S. cement producers will develop the conceptual design, business, technical and managerial structures for the test center. This Phase 1 project includes the necessary designs and structures for the center, while a competitive selection for Phase 2 will involve building and operating the carbon capture, removal and conversion test center, providing a platform to research and evaluate advanced systems for decarbonizing the cement industry. This research will facilitate cost-effective and sustainable carbon management.

"While we are making steady progress, the cement industry has the opportunity to accelerate even more the pace of our decarbonization," said Jaime Muguiro, President of Cemex US. "I am excited that our Knoxville cement plant has been selected as the host site for the carbon capture test center. Through collaboration and continuous innovation with the University of Illinois and industry peers, Cemex is committed to advancing decarbonization solutions."

"The Net-Zero Center of Excellence, part of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is proud to lead the development of a carbon capture test center," said UIUC Director of Net-Zero Center of Excellence, Kevin C O'Brien. "We are thrilled to combine our expertise in capturing emissions from cement plants with Cemex's leadership in the net-zero space. This partnership aligns perfectly with the goals of our Net-Zero Center of Excellence and Cemex's net-zero objectives."

Paired with existing levers to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are the key to achieving Net Zero CO 2 in cement production.

This initiative is part of a more extensive portfolio of Cemex CCUS solutions, including permanent storage or use of CO 2 from biogenic sources and contributes to Cemex's 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. CCUS is part of the roadmap for Future in Action, Cemex's sustainability and decarbonization program through which it has achieved record-breaking progress in reducing its carbon footprint since its launch in 2020.

About Cemex U.S.

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex U.S. has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

About the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign is a public land-grant research university in Illinois in the twin cities of Champaign and Urbana. It is the flagship institution of the University of Illinois system and was founded in 1867. The university serves the people of Illinois through a shared commitment to excellence in teaching, research, public engagement, economic development and health care. Faculty, staff and students share their knowledge, expertise and resources with residents in every corner of the state through public service and outreach programs.

About the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)

NETL is a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory that drives innovation and delivers solutions for a clean and secure energy future. By leveraging its highly skilled innovators and state-of-the-art research facilities, NETL is advancing carbon management and resource sustainability technologies to enable environmental sustainability for all Americans. This project will be the product of a cooperative agreement where funding and management support is provided by NETL on behalf of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM).

SOURCE Cemex, Inc.