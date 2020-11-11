CEMEX Miami Cement Plant earns EPA ENERGY STAR® Certification for tenth consecutive year

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today its Miami Cement Plant achieved the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Certification for 2020, marking the tenth consecutive year the plant has earned the recognition for energy efficiency and sustainability.

To qualify and earn the recognition, employees at CEMEX's Miami Cement Plant followed energy-efficiency principles established by the EPA's ENERGY STAR® Guidelines and implemented energy conservation technologies and projects at the operation. The Miami plant reached ENERGY STAR® Plant Energy Performance Indicators and ranked in the top 25 percent of similar U.S. facilities.

"CEMEX has a longstanding commitment to sustainability and conservation at our operations, maintaining the highest standards in our industry," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We consistently pursue excellence, looking for opportunities to cut our energy use and reduce environmental impacts. We are proud of our team at our Miami Cement Plant for setting a strong example and demonstrating to the industry what is possible."

CEMEX has shown its continued dedication to reducing energy use, earning EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. Since 2007, CEMEX USA cement plants have earned more than 50 ENERGY STAR® Certifications. In addition, dozens of CEMEX USA cement terminals and ready-mix concrete operations have achieved the ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry.

"At CEMEX, we strive to be a good neighbor in the communities where we live and operate, so we work to be good stewards for the environment," said Edgar Angeles, CEMEX USA Executive Vice President—Cement Operations and Technical. "Our employees at our Miami Cement Plant have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to energy reduction for ten consecutive years, leading the industry while producing high-quality cement used in Florida roads, schools and buildings people use every day."

About CEMEX

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, more than 50 strategically located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For more than 20 years, people across America have looked to EPA's ENERGY STAR program for guidance on how to save energy, save money, and protect the environment. Behind each blue label is a product, building, or home that is independently certified to use less energy and cause fewer of the emissions that contribute to climate change. Today, ENERGY STAR is the most widely recognized symbol for energy efficiency in the world, helping families and businesses save $300 billion on utility bills, while reducing carbon pollution by two billion metric tons since 1992. Join the millions who are already making a difference at energystar.gov

SOURCE CEMEX USA