Cemex named a Texan by Nature 20 honoree for sixth consecutive year

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex is proud to announce that it has been named a Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20) honoree for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition, awarded by Texan by Nature, the conservation non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, highlights Cemex's continued commitment to conservation and sustainability efforts in Texas.

The TxN 20 award celebrates the best conservation and sustainability work from Texas-based businesses. Cemex has been recognized for its innovative programs supporting land conservation and habitat restoration, including the management of a 27,000-acre ecological corridor at the Texas-Mexico border by the El Carmen Land and Conservation Company (ECLCC) and for maintaining the 33-acre Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center at its Balcones operations in New Braunfels, Texas. By collaborating with more than 20 organizations in Texas, Cemex maximizes the impact of its conservation efforts at ECLCC. These efforts have earned recognition from Texas Parks & Wildlife and Texan by Nature over the years.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a TxN 20 honoree," said Jerae Carlson, Sr. Vice President of Sustainability, Communications & Public Affairs. "Our commitment to conservation and sustainability is at the core of our operations. Over the years, we have worked intentionally to implement innovative programs that support land conservation and habitat restoration. This recognition honors the hard work and dedication of our team and the many organizations we collaborate with. We are proud to contribute to the preservation of Texas's natural resources and look forward to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on the environment."

At Cemex, sustainability is one of five strategic priorities and is integrated into every aspect of the business through its Future in Action program, which is focused on developing lower-carbon products, solutions, and processes to become a net-zero CO2 company. Cemex is one of the first companies in the global cement industry to have its 2030 and 2050 carbon reduction goals validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These goals align with the most ambitious standards for the industry, aiming to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"I'm happy to celebrate this year's TxN 20! They are pioneers, collaborators, and changemakers. I encourage other companies to follow their example and engage in conservation. Together, we can set the standard for sustaining a prosperous economy, rich natural resources, and a secure future for the next generation," said former First Lady and Texan by Nature Founder, Laura Bush.

Cemex's operations in Texas are supported by a dedicated workforce of approximately 1,500 employees. These employees are integral to the company's success and contribute significantly to its sustainability and conservation efforts.

About Cemex U.S.

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex U.S. has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

About Texan by Nature

Texan by Nature (TxN) brings conservation and business together to advance conservation - positively impacting natural resources, prosperity, and health across Texas and beyond. TxN partners deeply with conservation groups and business, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. Their projects and programs have impacted 7M+ people, 19.5M acres, and all of Texas' 254 counties over the last 2 years. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org and follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @texanbynature.

