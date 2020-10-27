CEMEX named to Texan by Nature 20 for second consecutive year for sustainability efforts

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texan by Nature recently announced that for the second straight year CEMEX has been named to the prestigious Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20), an initiative led by the Texas-led conservation non-profit to recognize the best work in conservation from companies with operations in Texas.

Texan by Nature was founded in 2011 by former First Lady Laura Bush to bring conservation and business together to positively impact natural resources, economic prosperity, and the health of communities across Texas and beyond. Each year, the TxN 20 recognizes companies with operations in Texas that demonstrate a strong dedication to conservation and their integration of innovative, sustainable methods and processes into their businesses.

"From actively managing a 27,000-acre conservation area in the Big Bend Region to providing educational activities for over 1,500 students, educators, and other visitors at their Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center in New Braunfels, Texas, CEMEX exemplifies commitment to building a sustainable future," said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. "We are excited to honor CEMEX's leadership for the second year in a row within the Construction & Manufacturing Industry category for the 2020 Texan by Nature 20."

"Sustainability is embedded into CEMEX's operations, and it is a key part of our operations each and every day," said CEMEX USA Regional President—Texas Region Scott Ducoff. "We are consistently looking for opportunities to deepen our commitment to conservation and sustainability efforts, striving for environmental excellence and seeking solutions to further safeguard natural resources and wildlife."

As part of CEMEX's ongoing dedication to sustainability, the company partnered with landowner, Josiah Austin, to form the El Carmen Land and Conservation Co. (ECLCC) to actively conserve and manage an important ecological corridor at the Texas-Mexico border to restore wildlife and help retain the natural desert landscape between Big Bend National Park and Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Brewster County, Texas. In addition, CEMEX operations in New Braunfels are home to the Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center that features more than 10 acres of restored prairie and pollinator gardens, as well as a vegetable garden and educational building for hands-on learning. CEMEX's Balcones Quarry in New Braunfels also developed and implemented a state-of-the-art water recycling plant for operations that reduces use of local water sources by 90 percent. ECLCC was selected as a Texan by Nature Conservation Wrangler in 2018, and the Balcones Wildlife Habitat Center is recognized as a Texan by Nature Certified project as well.

"At Texan by Nature, we accelerate conservation efforts that are beneficial to our natural resources, health, and economic prosperity," said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. "It is an honor to showcase and celebrate conservation led by Texas-based businesses that pairs our wealth of natural and business resources."

The TxN 20 honorees come from 12 different industries, selected based on their stated dedication to conservation, demonstrated commitment to conservation via investment and volunteerism, measurement and reporting of spending and impact on conservation efforts, and employee engagement.

"Congratulations to this year's TxN 20! These companies are leaders in their industry and they are innovators in conservation. I am thrilled to recognize their efforts, and I encourage other companies to follow their example. Together, we can keep Texas thriving for the next generation," said former First Lady and Texan by Nature founder, Laura Bush.

Learn more about the TxN 20 and read more about CEMEX's commitment to conservation and sustainability at www.TxN20.org.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, more than 50 strategically located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

About Texan by Nature

Texan by Nature (TxN) brings conservation and business together to positively impact natural resources, prosperity, and health across Texas and beyond. TxN partners deeply with conservation groups and business, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. Their projects and programs (TxN Conservation Wrangler, TxN Certification, Symposia Series, and TxN 20) have impacted 7M+ people, 19.5M acres, and all of Texas' 254 counties over the last 2 years. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org and follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @texanbynature.

