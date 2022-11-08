CEMEX named to Texan by Nature 20, recognized for conservation efforts and sustainability leadership for fourth consecutive year

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today that for the fourth consecutive year the company has been named to the Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20), the official ranking by the Texas-led conservation non-profit Texan by Nature founded by former first lady Laura Bush.

CEMEX's long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation has once more been recognized by Texan by Nature for programs based in Texas. This includes the company's support of land conservation and habitat restoration at a 27,000-acre ecological corridor at the Texas-Mexico border managed by the El Carmen Land and Conservation Co. (ECLCC), as well as the 33-acre Balcones Dry Comal Creek Wildlife Habitat Center (CEMEX Nature Center) at their Balcones operations in New Braunfels. Located adjacent to the Balcones cement plant and quarry, the center serves as an outdoor classroom for employees, educators and students to immerse in a 20-acre biodiverse environment exclusively reserved for native landscaping, wildlife, garden beds, and other educational programs. In 2021, the site was recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council as a Silver Certified conservation program.

At the higher education level, ECLCC also collaborates with local students, conservation experts, and educators from universities, such as Texas Tech University, to select activities that support the region's biodiversity needs.

"Sustainability and conservation are of critical importance for the future of Texas and society. At CEMEX, our Texas colleagues are proud to be recognized for practicing and promoting these principles," said Jerae Carlson, CEMEX USA Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Communications and Public Affairs. "As we continue to embed sustainability in our strategy and operations, we look forward to continuing to be a good steward of the natural resources in Texas and beyond."

"We believe in building an environmentally sustainable future through actions, collaborations and innovative models in conservation," said Joni Carswell, CEO & President of Texan by Nature. "It is an honor to celebrate the Texas-based industry leaders that share these values and demonstrate the benefits of pairing business resources with conservation efforts to impact the globe."

"I'm thrilled to celebrate this year's TxN 20! They are pioneers, collaborators, and changemakers. I encourage other companies to follow their example and engage in conservation. Together, we can set the standard for sustaining a prosperous economy, rich natural resources, and a secure future for the next generation," said former first lady and Texan by Nature Founder, Laura Bush.

Since 2011, Texan by Nature has been working with the state's business community to implement Texas-led conservation practices, with their TxN 20 recognizing the best and most innovative work in conservation. As part of TxN 20, Texan by Nature honors companies like CEMEX across 12 industries in the Lone Star State whose ingenuity cultivates impactful programs and forges new, beneficial paths and partnerships in conservation. With 168 million acres of land and global leadership across multiple industries, Texas is fortunate to have industry leaders who see the value in partnering with conservation initiatives while also developing innovative, environmentally sustainable methods and processes within their business.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

About Texan by Nature

Texan by Nature (TxN) brings conservation and business together to advance conservation - positively impacting natural resources, prosperity, and health across Texas and beyond. TxN partners deeply with conservation groups and business, acting as an accelerator for conservation groups and a strategic partner for business. Their projects and programs have impacted 7M+ people, 19.5M acres, and all of Texas' 254 counties over the last 2 years. Get involved and learn more at www.texanbynature.org and follow on Facebook @TexanbyNature, Twitter @TexanbyNature, and Instagram @texanbynature.

