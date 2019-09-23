CEMEX Offers CEMSlag™, New Eco-Friendly Cement Solution

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA, the building materials company, announced today it is offering CEMSlag™, a new, durable and eco-friendly cement solution that enhances the quality of concrete.

CEMSlag™, a hydraulic cementitious material, is created when blast-surface slag, a by-product from the steel manufacturing process, is finely ground to a size to produce a binder suited for concrete. The material offers multiple benefits, including lower permeability for increased resistance to chemical attack, reduced heat of hydration thereby reducing thermal cracking, and in many cases, higher 28-day comprehensive and flexural strength than comparable products.

Use of CEMSlag™ results in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, thus the product is more environmentally-friendly and sustainable compared to other solutions. Slag cement has been shown to contribute to projects by achieving LEED points, the internationally-recognized sustainability certification.

"In addition to all the environmental benefits, CEMSlag™ provides convenience and extended workability in concrete," said Francisco Rivera, CEMEX USA Vice President Cement Sales—West Region. "The fine particles of CEMSlag™ help create a fluid paste, allowing for easier and improved finishing properties. Concrete produced from CEMSlag™ is also lighter in color, which makes concrete structures built with this cement more effective in reflecting light, and therefore heat – structures become more energy efficient. We are proud to offer this value-added solution to enhance the projects developed by our customers."

"At CEMEX, we are always working to innovate and find solutions that are not only environmentally-friendly but also allow us to better serve our customers and their needs," said Joel Galassini, CEMEX USA Executive Vice President Cement Commercial. "Since CEMSlag™ is sustainable, it can help our customers achieve high environmental standards while ensuring great quality, strong performance and durability."

CEMSlag™ is currently CalTrans approved and available in bulk from CEMEX for immediate use in California.

For more information on CEMSlag™, visit cemexusa.com/CEMslag.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

