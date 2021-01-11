CEMEX Port Charlotte Workers Join Teamsters Local 79

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 85 percent voting in favor of representation, ready-mix drivers at CEMEX of Port Charlotte have decided to join Teamsters Local 79.

"This is the fifth batch plant that has joined us in less than a year and we are thrilled to welcome them to our family," said Brian Rothman, President of Local 79. "Essential service workers throughout the Sunshine State are realizing their value and exercising their power accordingly. These workers are heroes for keeping the economy running during the awful pandemic and it's about time that they be recognized as such."

Bubba Davis, Director of the Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division, said the victories in Florida are part of a nation-wide wave of successes the Teamsters have had in the ready-mix concrete business over the past year.

"Congratulations to the workers in Port Charlotte and to Local 79 Business Agent and Organizing Director John Sholtes, whose leadership was critical to the success of this campaign," Davis said. "Ready-mix drivers throughout the country know that the only way to ensure that the skilled workers in this craft received the wages and benefits they deserve is through a Teamster contract. To all of the CEMEX drivers who don't have a union yet, come join us!"

Teamsters Local 79 has been protecting working families in Southwest Florida since 1936. For more information, go to http://teamsterslocal79.org/.

CEMEX workers throughout North America are organizing with the Teamsters. To learn more, go to https://teamster.org/ready-mix-teamsters or find us on Facebook and YouTube @readymixteamster.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 79