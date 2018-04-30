CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards

CEMEX was also presented with the PCA Energy and Environment Award for Land Stewardship as recognition for outstanding environmental and community relations efforts at the CEMEX Kosmos Cement Plant in Louisville, Ky. Employees at the plant have preserved a habitat for the Monarch Butterfly by planting native seeds on designated habitat land that give the butterflies a needed food source.

"Safety and sustainability are two main principles at CEMEX, and we strive to honor those principles each day," said CEMEX USA President Ignacio Madridejos. "We are proud of our operations, and this recognition shows how committed we are to operate safely and in an environmentally-responsible manner."

The PCA presented CEMEX with three additional awards for safety innovation. CEMEX's Miami Cement Plant in Miami, Fla., earned a 2018 PCA Safety Innovation Award in the Milling/Grinding Category for developing a new mill loading process that eliminates the need for employees to stand on top of the mill while improving load rates.

In the General Facility Category, CEMEX's Brooksville Cement Plant in Brooksville, Fla., received the PCA Safety Innovation Award for a program that redesigned the facility's blower housings to make the filters easily accessible from ground level. CEMEX also earned a 2018 PCA Safety Innovation Award in the Pyroprocessing Category for creating a program that uses drones for visual inspections of preheater towers, silos and other enclosed areas.

"The American cement industry cares deeply about employee and workplace safety," said PCA President and CEO Michael Ireland. "The winners demonstrate every day that safety is a primary concern. We are proud of their effort to pursue excellence in safety innovation for their company and their colleagues."

