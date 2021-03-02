CEMEX Transforms Stockpile Management with Kespry AI-powered Aerial Intelligence Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry , the leading drone-based Aerial Intelligence solution provider, today announced CEMEX is using the company's platform for stockpile management, project monitoring and topographic mapping among other operational tasks. CEMEX is a global building materials company that produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and related materials to customers and communities throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. The company is using Kespry's technology across its U.S. network of ten cement plants, more than 54 strategically located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 269 ready-mix concrete plants.

"Kespry plays a critical role at both our cement and aggregates sites, despite operations being significantly different," said Matt Lewis, Director of Aggregate Resources, CEMEX. "Since initially adopting Kespry, we have been able to measure 21.1k stockpiles across our aggregates sites while also collecting massive amounts of topographic data into the Kespry Cloud across our cement sites. The amount of time and money the Kespry platform has saved us is unmatched, and we wouldn't be able to operate at this level if it weren't for Kespry."

Over the course of 4,112 drone missions, CEMEX has also been able to map 184,000 acres of land using Kespry. The company turns to Kespry's technology to help with invoice validation when working with contractors that excavate overburden or plant feed as well. Site managers can gather exact measurements using the Kespry Cloud then compare those to what the contractors found and settle on an agreed cost. This ensures that they only pay for what gets excavated.

"CEMEX has been a wonderful Kespry customer for several years now, and it's been exciting to watch the company succeed alongside us," said Krishnan Hariharan, CEO, Kespry. "They're a critical member of our beta testing program at Kespry and have been providing valuable feedback on our software that allows us to enhance our offering to all mining and aggregates customers. We look forward to many more years as a valuable partner for CEMEX to exceed their inventory management needs."

Faced with unexpected challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kespry also enabled CEMEX to adhere to new social distancing requirements and ensure associate safety by keeping them off dangerous stockpiles or rugged terrain.

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business- critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including Colas, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.

