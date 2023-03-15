Cemex updates its brand as part of an ongoing evolution

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex unveiled today an updated brand in line with its ongoing evolution to help the world reach the next frontier of sustainable living, by becoming a more agile, innovative, and approachable company.

Cemex's logo, changing for the first time in over 30 years, presents a fresher, closer, and more dynamic visual identity while maintaining key elements of the company's legacy and storied 117-year trajectory. It reflects several transformative changes that the company has undergone in recent years to be at the forefront of the building materials industry, aiming to spearhead the industry's transition towards innovation, digitalization, and, above all, sustainability.

"I am excited to present the renewed image of our company," said Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex. "But what excites me most is what is behind the change: a renewed commitment to helping our customers push the boundaries of sustainable construction through innovative solutions."

Cemex's ongoing evolution has been evident in several major strategic initiatives the company has launched in the past few years. With Cemex Go, the company kickstarted the digital era of construction, bringing to market the first-ever end-to-end digital solution for the building materials industry. By incorporating Urbanization Solutions as a core business, Cemex strengthened its focus on supporting the construction of resilient and sustainable cities where people can live better lives. Within this approach is Regenera, a Cemex company launched this year that focuses on being a leading partner in circularity solutions, particularly waste management.

Most recently, through the launch of Future in Action, its sustainable excellence program, Cemex committed to leading the way in decarbonizing the building materials industry with the most ambitious 2030 targets available to the industry and to becoming a net-zero CO 2 company by 2050. The Science-Based Targets initiative has validated both of these goals. As part of Future in Action, Cemex created Vertua, a sustainable product portfolio that leverages cutting-edge technology and innovation. Cemex's updated visual identity signifies its clear and decisive company transformation.

To know more, please visit the new Cemex website: https://www.cemex.com/

About Cemex

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies.

