CEMEX USA 2020 Safety Week Highlights 'Safety Through Leadership'

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA kicked-off the new year by hosting its annual company-wide Safety Week 2020, an initiative solely focused on one of its core values, Health & Safety. This year's theme, "Safety Through Leadership," empowers supervisors and others in leadership roles to actively lead their teams to success by utilizing the tools provided by CEMEX to nourish a strong and supportive safety culture.

To begin the event, operations at all CEMEX USA plants and facilities stopped for 60-90 minutes Monday, Jan. 6, so employees could participate in safety stand downs. During this time, meetings were held to review safety initiatives from 2019 and discuss potential improvements, helping workers refocus on taking a more active role in their personal commitments to safety.

"At CEMEX, we take the health and safety of all our employees extremely seriously by not only constantly reinforcing safety messages at all CEMEX operations, but also living those messages through a culture where everyone looks after one another, steps in when they see risks, and celebrates when they share success," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "Events like these remind us that we need to put our safety first every single day so that our employees can get home to their families."

During this year's safety stand downs, CEMEX employees were encouraged to utilize the tools already offered to them in CEMEX's Health & Safety Management System—a program based on 14 different elements that include safety enhancement items such as leadership, audits and inspections, safe operative practices and risk analysis.

"At CEMEX, we empower our employees to be champions of their safety by providing them with a program that they can easily reference for important safety practices and procedures," Alan MacVicar, CEMEX USA's Vice President of Health & Safety said. "By following these tools and guidelines, they can help ensure that the best safety practices are being implemented on the job at all times."

In addition, throughout the week, CEMEX USA operations held various activities, including specialized trainings to increase safety awareness.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable services. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

