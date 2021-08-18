CEMEX USA brings aggregates back to Alabama with new Brierfield Plant

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA today announced that as part of the company's growth strategy, it is expanding its business in Alabama, investing more than $6 million in its new Brierfield Plant to produce high-quality aggregates for construction needs across the state.

The Brierfield Plant, which is located approximately one hour from Birmingham, Ala., began operations in June 2021, processing aggregates under the name RM USA Aggregates. The operation is expected to produce close to 600,000 tons of asphalt stone, concrete stone and base annually. The investment ends CEMEX's more than 10-year hiatus on aggregates production in the state, providing a new, local resource for customers and CEMEX's Ready Mix USA concrete operations in Tuscaloosa, Vance and Alabaster.

"CEMEX and Ready Mix USA are proud to expand our services in Alabama to help meet the state's ever-growing need for aggregates," said Marc Tyson, CEMEX USA Regional President—MidSouth Region. "The Brierfield Plant gives us a new opportunity to support our existing customers and earn the business of new ones by leveraging the wealth of experience of our team and providing them materials sourced from all parts of CEMEX's supply chain."

The Brierfield Plant is the latest addition to CEMEX USA and Ready Mix USA's strong network in Alabama that consists of one cement plant, three cement terminals and more than 30 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX continues to look for strategic growth opportunities across the U.S.

About CEMEX USA

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 10 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. CEMEX USA has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

