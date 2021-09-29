CEMEX USA earns twelve NSSGA Awards for environmental excellence and outstanding community efforts

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA announced today it has earned twelve prestigious awards from the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA) that recognize the company's strong commitment to environmental excellence and outstanding community relations efforts at several of its aggregate operations.

NSSGA representatives presented CEMEX with the Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards during the NSSGA's Legislative & Policy Forum this month in Washington, D.C. CEMEX USA aggregates operations earned seven NSSGA Environmental Excellence Awards, including one Gold Environmental Excellence Award for CEMEX's Brooksville Quarry in Brooksville, FL. CEMEX USA operations also earned three Excellence in Community Relations Awards, including one Platinum Excellence in Community Relations Award for 474 Sand Mine in Clermont, FL. Two CEMEX USA operations received added recognition, earning National Stars of Excellence Awards.

"At CEMEX, we continually strive for environmental excellence while working to be good neighbors in the communities where we live and operate," said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We're proud of our employees at these award-winning operations for setting and maintaining high standards while having positive impact on the environment and their communities."

The following CEMEX USA operations were recognized with NSSGA Environmental Excellence Awards for actively demonstrating a commitment to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems:

Gold Silver Bronze







Brooksville Quarry SCL Quarry Krome Quarry Union Sand Mine Plant Brooksville, FL Miami, FL Miami, FL Ludowici, GA









Alico Quarry Palmdale Sand Mine Deerfield Sand Mine

Ft. Myers, FL Palmdale, FL Tillman, SC

474 Sand Mine earned the NSSGA Gold Excellence in Community Relations Award, and additionally, it was recognized with the NSSGA Platinum Excellence in Community Relations Award for earning top honors in the Community Relations Category. Brooksville Quarry also earned a NSSGA Gold Excellence in Community Relations Award. These awards recognize producers whose community involvement enhances the public's perception of the aggregates industry.

Platinum Gold





474 Sand Mine 474 Sand Mine Brooksville Quarry Clermont, FL Clermont, FL Brooksville, FL

The NSSGA also recognized 474 Sand Mine and Brooksville Quarry with NSSGA National Stars of Excellence Awards for the operations having earned multiple gold awards in environmental excellence and community relations respectively within the last five years.

