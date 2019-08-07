CEMEX USA supplies concrete for $1.8 billion luxury project

HOUSTON and MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEMEX USA, a building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities while leveraging its well-connected network across the country, today announced it is expected to deliver an estimated 155,000 cubic yards of ready-mix concrete to supply the construction of The Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.

The $1.8 billion luxury condo project, developed by the Trump Group (no relation to the president) and built by general contractor Coastal Construction, will include two 50-story towers with a total of 247 units. The south tower will have 154 units, and the north tower will have 93 units. The project broke ground in May 2018 with unit sales beginning in 2015.

"A project like this where no expense has been spared to deliver an unrivaled luxury experience can obviously have their choice of suppliers," said Jeff Bobolts, CEMEX USA Regional President—Florida Region. "They chose CEMEX because they know we are committed to delivering operational excellence at every stage of the process, while ensuring that our clients' construction timetables are kept on track. CEMEX is proud to supply high-quality materials from our strong Florida network that consists of two active cement plants, five distribution terminals, more than 20 aggregates facilities, 80 ready-mix plants, 13 block plants and a fleet of over 1,000 trucks."

Condominiums at The Estates of Acqualina range in price from $4.2 million to $14 million, with the penthouses going for upwards of $35 million. Unit sizes range from 3,200 square feet to 5,600 square feet for the residences, and from 6,225 square feet to 10,000 square feet for the penthouses. The project will also include 50,000 square feet of amenity space.

More than 275 CEMEX professionals and roughly 160 CEMEX ready-mix trucks recently supplied over 8,000 cubic yards of ready-mix for sub-contractor R&S Concrete, executing a continuous mat pour for the north tower's foundation. CEMEX supplied more than 9,000 cubic yards of concrete for the south tower's foundation late last year and to date has provided more than 40,000 cubic yards for the overall project.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world. Its U.S. network includes 11 cement plants, more than 50 strategically- located distribution terminals, 50 aggregate quarries and nearly 270 ready-mix concrete plants.

