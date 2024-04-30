CEMIG Files 2023 Form 20-F

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("CEMIG") (NYSE: CIG), (NYSE: CIG.C), (B3: CMIG3), (B3: CMIG4), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, today announced to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and the market in general that it has filed on April 30, 2024, Form 20-F for the 2023 fiscal year ("2023 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The 2023 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

Contact:

Investor Relations Department

[email protected]

+5531 3506-5024

Leonardo George de Magalhães

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

SOURCE CEMIG