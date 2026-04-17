Cemig Files 2025 Form 20-F

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Cemig

Apr 17, 2026, 16:33 ET

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("Cemig") (NYSE: CIG, CIG.C; B3: CMIG3, CMIG4), a publicly held company with shares traded on the exchanges of São Paulo and New York, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and the markets in general that it has registered on April 17, 2026, its Form 20-F for the 2025 fiscal year ("Form 20-F 2025") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The 2025 Form 20-F 2025 was filed and is available as of April 17, 2026, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and Cemig's investor relations website (http://ri.cemig.com.br).

Shareholders who wish to receive, free of charge, a hard copy of the report, including the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31,2025, must request it by email at [email protected]

SOURCE Cemig

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