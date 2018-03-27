FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemtrex (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a world-leading industrial and manufacturing company, today announced that the company will pay its dividend on Series 1 preferred stock in additional shares of preferred stock, which will be paid on April 5, 2018 to the holders of record on close of business on April 2, 2018

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a world-leading diversified industrial and manufacturing company that provides a wide array of solutions to meet today's technology challenges. Cemtrex provides manufacturing services of advanced custom engineered electronics, industrial services, monitoring instruments for industrial processes and environmental compliance, and systems for controlling particulates, hazardous gases, emissions of Greenhouse gases, and other regulated pollutants. The Company also develops its own proprietary IoT and wearable devices.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Cemtrex, Inc.

Phone: 631-756-9116

192424@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cemtrex-announces-record-date-for-series-1-preferred-stock-dividend-300620331.html

SOURCE Cemtrex Inc.