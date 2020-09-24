Cen-Med Enterprises Helps New York City Fight COVID-19 with Locally Manufactured Testing Supplies

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cen-Med Enterprises is a minority and woman owned business based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, who has served the scientific and medical communities for 30+ years. In May of 2020, New York City opened a bid for COVID-19 test kits and awarded Cen-Med the contract for 3 million 10ml centrifuge tubes with PBS (Phosphate Buffered Saline). Cen-Med delivered all 3 million tubes on schedule, by the middle of September.

USA-made 3ml VTM (Viral Transport Media) and PBS (Phosphate Buffered Saline)

This partnership expands the availability of COVID-19 testing in NYC and contributes to the record low infection rate of what was once the epicenter of the pandemic. It also bolsters the local NJ workforce and economy in a time of record high unemployment rates.

"The entire process takes place domestically. We contract to make the tubes here, source the PBS here, then have the tubes filled, labeled, and sterilized all in the United States, thereby reducing our reliance on disruptions in the international supply chain," said Rizwan Chaudhry, VP of Sales and Operations, highlighting that these FDA registered tubes remain one of only a few USA-made options on the market, ensuring superior quality and reliable availability. He continued, "Our top priority is our community, today, and always- in terms of both supporting healthcare, as well as supporting local manufacturing."

"We are excited to bring this product to market offering the most competitive price while manufacturing domestically. With plans to expand local production, the tubes represent the first step in expansion that supports the needs of our clients, our neighbors," said Roland Gagne, National Sales Manager.

Cen-Med is now offering these tubes with USA-made 3ml PBS and 3ml VTM (Viral Transport Media), to all healthcare and government organizations doing COVID-19 and flu testing.

