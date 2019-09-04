CenarioVR by Trivantis and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Win a Bronze 2019 Brandon Hall Group Award for Excellence in Learning

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivantis, the innovative creator of the VR authoring and immersive learning tool, CenarioVR , partnered with the Digital Innovation & Consumer Experience (DICE) group at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to win a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category, which was announced on August 23rd alongside other Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards program winners. Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Bronze Award

"The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program.

The award submission, titled "Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's '15 Minutes Can Save Your Life' Colon Cancer Awareness Initiative with CenarioVR for Immersive Learning", describes how its immersive learning module is playing an active role in colon cancer prevention. Conveniently available on desktops and mobile devices, the eLearning content educates patients about the importance of preventative screenings (i.e. colonoscopies). Moreover, the immersive learning portion specifically addresses patients' apprehension about the exam by helping them virtually experience it. Then, at the end of the course, patients can make an appointment right from the module.

"Having the ability to positively impact patient outcomes is already rewarding but it is truly an honor to be recognized for it. Colorectal cancer is a preventable disease and none of this would have been possible without the help of Trivantis and its incredible product [CenarioVR]," said Maria Mejia, Team Lead and Senior Instructional Designer at Jefferson Health, Digital Innovation & Consumer Experience (DICE).

Developed in conjunction with Dr. Marianne Ritchie-Gordon and Frederik Kruger-Ross, Mejia and her team understand the importance of VR authoring technology. Prior to using CenarioVR, her team attempted to manually code the VR learning experience, which would not have been sustainable for the life of the project.

"We have saved hundreds of hours with Cenario VR by eliminating the need for hand-coding. It's also the only solution we found that offered xAPI tracking and worked seamlessly with our existing authoring software and Learning Record Store," said Mejia.

"With CenarioVR, we've made VR training within reach of every L&D professional. In fact, we have several clients creating entire courses with our product in a matter of hours without coding anything," said John Blackmon, CoFounder and Chief Technology Officer of Trivantis.

Since the introduction of CenarioVR, Trivantis clients are using it to meet a variety of learning objectives, such as reducing in-person training costs, increasing learning retention, and improving customer service through increased empathy. However, Jefferson University is the first Trivantis client to use CenarioVR to address patients' avoidance of a life-saving medical procedure.

"Up until now, people often assumed VR training in healthcare entailed having medical professionals and salespeople as the learners. However, seeing hospitals use our product for patient education opens the doors to new possibilities," said Enrico Lamberti, Director of US Government Sales/Manager of Global Retention at Trivantis.

So far, Thomas Jefferson University is seeing promising results from its '15 Minutes Can Save Your Life' Colon Cancer Awareness Initiative. According to its patient survey, 57% found the module "extremely helpful" and 71% of participants agreed with the statement "I have sufficient knowledge of the colonoscopy procedure," which is a 19% increase over the pre-survey findings. As a result, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital now plans on creating a similar module for other critical procedures.

