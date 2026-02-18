CENCORE AWARDED $44 MILLION CONTRACT BY DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO DEVELOP CUTTING-EDGE MODULAR BUILDINGS

American-made CenCore Collaborates with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) to Boost the DIB

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenCore has secured a $44 million contract from the Department of War (DOW), in partnership with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic), to deliver modular facilities that address vital mission requirements. This initiative is intended to strengthen the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) supply chain by mitigating vulnerabilities that pose risks to the development and sustainment of key national security capabilities.

"This achievement represents an important milestone for CenCore. Our collaboration with NIWC will provide modular facilities that are domestically manufactured, enhancing the DIB and reducing the U.S. government's reliance on foreign suppliers. We remain committed to proactively addressing national security threats and supply chain risks. CenCore's modular solutions offer rapid deployment, resilience, and high-level integration," said Adam Fife, CEO of CenCore.

Under this contract, CenCore will design, manufacture, deliver, assemble, and install up to eight relocatable modular facilities, each approximately 4,800 square feet, at NIWC Atlantic sites in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The single-story facilities will be placed on pre-existing concrete pads. These modular facilities will deliver secure, scalable, and rapidly deployable infrastructure, accelerating construction schedules, and offering greater flexibility compared to conventional building methods.

NIWC Atlantic provides support to the U.S. Navy and joint forces through the delivery of information warfare capabilities, engineering expertise, and technology integration across all domains of naval operations.

Headquartered in Springville, UT, CenCore is a trusted partner in delivering innovative security solutions in an ever-evolving threat landscape. CenCore delivers U.S.-made, tech-agnostic, open-source security systems that ensure global secure communications. CenCore prioritizes cost-effective, high-performance solutions over superficial appeal.

