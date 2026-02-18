CENCORE AWARDED $44 MILLION CONTRACT BY DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO DEVELOP CUTTING-EDGE MODULAR BUILDINGS

News provided by

CenCore

Feb 18, 2026, 06:45 ET

American-made CenCore Collaborates with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) to Boost the DIB

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenCore has secured a $44 million contract from the Department of War (DOW), in partnership with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic), to deliver modular facilities that address vital mission requirements. This initiative is intended to strengthen the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) supply chain by mitigating vulnerabilities that pose risks to the development and sustainment of key national security capabilities.

"This achievement represents an important milestone for CenCore. Our collaboration with NIWC will provide modular facilities that are domestically manufactured, enhancing the DIB and reducing the U.S. government's reliance on foreign suppliers. We remain committed to proactively addressing national security threats and supply chain risks. CenCore's modular solutions offer rapid deployment, resilience, and high-level integration," said Adam Fife, CEO of CenCore.

Under this contract, CenCore will design, manufacture, deliver, assemble, and install up to eight relocatable modular facilities, each approximately 4,800 square feet, at NIWC Atlantic sites in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The single-story facilities will be placed on pre-existing concrete pads. These modular facilities will deliver secure, scalable, and rapidly deployable infrastructure, accelerating construction schedules, and offering greater flexibility compared to conventional building methods.

NIWC Atlantic provides support to the U.S. Navy and joint forces through the delivery of information warfare capabilities, engineering expertise, and technology integration across all domains of naval operations.

Headquartered in Springville, UT, CenCore is a trusted partner in delivering innovative security solutions in an ever-evolving threat landscape. CenCore delivers U.S.-made, tech-agnostic, open-source security systems that ensure global secure communications. CenCore prioritizes cost-effective, high-performance solutions over superficial appeal.

For press inquiries, contact:
Susan B. Miller, [email protected]
(703) 283-5144

SOURCE CenCore

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CENCORE AWARDED $19 MILLION CONTRACT BY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO DEVELOP CUTTING-EDGE MOBILE SCIFs

CenCore has been awarded $19M by the Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL) to build the first of its kind...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Homeland Security

Homeland Security

News Releases in Similar Topics