Cencosud Renews DemandTec Price Optimization

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cencosud Chile, one of the leading multi-brand retailers in Latin America, recently contracted a two-year renewal of its DemandTec Price Optimization subscription, extending a relationship that originated in 2016.

The global pandemic has created economic and business uncertainty in markets worldwide, and Chile is no exception. Cencosud, which operates multiple retail entities, including supermarkets, home improvement stores, shopping centers, department stores, and financial services locations, was affected by multiple lockdowns of varying severity and duration in Chile. DemandTec and the Cencosud Chile Supermarket Division, which includes the Jumbo and Santa Isabel brands, worked closely together to successfully structure the renewal despite the market turmoil.

"We are pleased to extend our valued relationship with Cencosud Chile, which – like so many DemandTec customers – continues to invest in a long-term, collaborative working partnership with us," said Cheryl Sullivan, President & General Manager of DemandTec by Acoustic. "We look forward to helping the company drive success with customer-focused prices that engage shoppers while delivering valuable business results."

About Cencosud

Cencosud is one of the largest and most prestigious multi-brand and multi-format retailers in Latin America, with a presence in 5 countries and more than 105 thousand employees. It maintains operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Colombia, through 5 business units: Supermarkets, Home Improvement, Department Stores, Shopping Centers, and Financial Services.

About DemandTec

DemandTec, a strategic business unit of Acoustic, is committed to taking AI automated lifecycle pricing to new heights. With deep and commanding worldwide retail pricing domain knowledge and experience, DemandTec enables retailers and CPG partners to deliver optimal everyday pricing, promotions, and markdowns across all retail channels to thrive in today's hyper-competitive retail landscape. Ranked among the top 10 providers in 21 categories in the 2021 RIS Software LeaderBoard, DemandTec addresses retail pricing challenges today and into the future with relentless focus, commitment, and ongoing investment. For more information, visit www.demandtec.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To learn details about our RIS LeaderBoard rankings, visit our resource page.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud with the open platform needed for success in a dynamic world. We're reimagining marketing technology by lessening the burdens of repetitive tasks and equipping marketers with powerful technology that is simple and easy to use. We give marketers more time to do what really matters—to think bigger and put themselves back into the work. We help marketers aim higher, bringing humanity back into marketing. Acoustic serves an international client base of more than 3,500 brands, including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

SOURCE DemandTec by Acoustic

