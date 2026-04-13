CENCOSUD S.A. ANNOUNCES TENDER RESULTS AND EXPIRATION TIME OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 4.375% NOTES DUE 2027 (CUSIP Nos. 15132H AH4; P2205J AQ3 / ISIN Nos. US15132HAH49; USP2205JAQ33)

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cencosud S.A. (the "Company") today announced the tender results in connection with its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 4.375% Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") (the "Offer"). The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions (including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) set forth in the offer to purchase dated April 6, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase") and the notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents").

As previously announced, the expiration time for the Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 10, 2026 (such date and time, the "Expiration Time"). As of the Expiration Time, U.S.$648,530,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding had been validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer. Additionally, Notices of Guaranteed Delivery were submitted with respect to US$1,300,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, as of the Expiration Time. In order to be eligible to participate in the Offer, Holders of Notes reflected in such Notices of Guaranteed Delivery received by the Company prior to the Expiration Time must validly tender such Notes pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase by 5:00 p.m., New York City time on April 14, 2026 (the "Guaranteed Delivery Date"). Settlement of the Offer is expected to occur on or about April 15, 2025 (the "Settlement Date").

The table below summarizes certain payment terms for the Notes:

Description of

Security CUSIP Number(s) ISIN Number(s) Outstanding Principal

Amount Consideration per U.S.$1,000

Outstanding Principal Amount

(1) Aggregate Principal Amount

Validly Tendered(2) 4.375% Senior

Notes due 2027 144A: 15132H AH4

Reg S: P2205J AQ3 144A: US15132HAH49

Reg S: USP2205JAQ33 US$974,789,000 US$1,003 U.S.$648,530,000

_________________________________ (1) The Consideration for the Notes will be paid together with accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date. (2) Subject to satisfaction of the terms and conditions described in the Offer Documents, including, without limitation, the Financing Condition.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer set forth in the Offer Documents, (i) all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time, if accepted by the Company for purchase, and (ii) all Notes with respect to which a properly completed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery was delivered at or prior to the Expiration Time and that are validly tendered at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date using the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, if accepted for purchase by the Company, will be paid in full by the Company on the Settlement Date and all Holders of Notes who (i) validly tendered at any time at or prior to the Expiration Time, and (ii) delivered a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or before the Expiration Time and validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date using the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, in each case whose tenders are accepted for purchase, will receive the Consideration plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date, at that time.

Payment by the Company for Notes tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is expected to occur on the Settlement Date.

The obligation of the Company to purchase Notes in the Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including, without limitation, the Financing Condition, described in the Offer Documents.

The information and tender agent for the Offer is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. To contact the information and tender agent, banks and brokers may call +1 (212) 430-3774, and others may call U.S. toll-free: +1 (855) 654-2014 or email [email protected]. Additional contact information is set forth below.

By Mail, Hand or

Overnight Courier 65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006 By Facsimile Transmission

+1 (212) 430-3775/3779 Confirmation by Telephone

+1 (212) 430-3774 E-mail

[email protected]

Copies of each of the Offer Documents are available at the following web address: https://gbsc-usa.com/cencosud/

Any questions or requests for assistance or for additional copies of this notice may be directed to the Dealer Managers at their respective telephone numbers set forth below or, if by any Holder, to such Holder's broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offer.

The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:

BBVA Securities Inc.

Two Manhattan West,

375 9th Ave, 9th Floor,

New York, NY 10001

United States of America Attention: Liability

Management Email:

[email protected] BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park

New York, NY 10036

United States of America

Attn: Liability Management

Group J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

270 Park Avenue, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10017

United States of America

Attn: Latin American Debt

Capital Markets Santander US Capital

Markets LLC

437 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

United States of America Attn: Liability Management

Group E-mail:

[email protected]







Collect: +1 (212) 728-2446

Toll-Free: +1 (800) 422-8692 Collect: +1 (646) 855-8988

Toll-Free: +1 (888) 292-0070 Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279

Toll Free: +1 (866) 846-2874 Collect: +1(212) 350-0660

Toll Free: +1(855) 404-3636

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other country, nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its release, form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer Documents, and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Offer and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. None of the Company, the Dealer Managers or the information and tender agent makes any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Offer.

This notice does not constitute an offer to purchase in Chile or to any resident of Chile, except as permitted by applicable Chilean law. The Offer to Purchase will not constitute a public offer in Chile, and therefore will not be (a) subject to registration with the Chilean Financial Market Commission (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero or "CMF"); nor (b) made through any of the stock exchanges in Chile.

Investor Relations Manager Deputy IR Manager Irina Axenova Andres Guarda [email protected] [email protected]

About Cencosud

Cencosud is a leading multi-format retailer in South America, headquartered in Chile and with operations in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and the United States. The Company operates in supermarkets, home improvement stores, department stores, shopping centers and financial services.

SOURCE Cencosud S.A.