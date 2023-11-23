Cendakimab Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2023-2032: Focus on United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cendakimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about cendakimab for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the cendakimab for EoE in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the cendakimab for EoE.

Cendakimab/RPC4046/CC-93538 is a recombinant humanized, high affinity, selective, anti-IL-13 mAb. RPC4046 binds an IL-13 epitope that prevents its binding to both IL-13R (alpha) 1 and IL-13R (alpha) 2, providing potential efficacy and/or safety advantages. The drug has been granted ODD for the treatment of EoE by the US FDA. In the Phase II study, RPC4046 demonstrated positive results, and currently, the company is conducting two Phase III clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CC-93538 in adult and adolescent participants with EoE.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the cendakimab market forecast analysis for EoE in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in EoE.

This report provides a detailed market assessment of cendakimab for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



The report provides the clinical trials information of cendakimab for EoE covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



In the coming years, the market scenario for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence cendakimab dominance.

Other emerging products for EoE are expected to give tough market competition to cendakimab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of cendakimab in EoE.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of cendakimab from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the cendakimab in EoE.

2. Cendakimab Overview in EoE

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Cendakimab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Cendakimab in EoE

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Cendakimab in the 7MM for EoE

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Cendakimab in the United States for EoE

5.3.2. Market Size of Cendakimab in Germany for EoE

5.3.3. Market Size of Cendakimab in France for EoE

5.3.4. Market Size of Cendakimab in Italy for EoE

5.3.5. Market Size of Cendakimab in Spain for EoE

5.3.6. Market Size of Cendakimab in the United Kingdom for EoE

5.3.7. Market Size of Cendakimab in Japan for EoE



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



