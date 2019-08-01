Cendyn announces acquisition of The Rainmaker Group

The acquisition of The Rainmaker Group's integrated solutions will enable Cendyn to drive performance across all aspects of the hotel business. Aligning operations, marketing, sales, and now, revenue will provide hoteliers with the means to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their businesses. As part of the acquisition, Tammy Farley, Co-Founder of Rainmaker, will move to the role of board member.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Rainmaker Group to the Cendyn family. With deep experience in hospitality and a long track record of driving performance for their customers, we see a great alignment of our two companies and opportunity for continued innovation in the space," said Tim Sullivan, President of Cendyn. "This acquisition will ultimately enable teams to work more closely together, providing alignment across sales, marketing, and revenue management. With our combined data-driven approach to pricing and marketing automation, we will drive higher returns for our customers."

"Like Rainmaker, Cendyn has a been a global leader in the hospitality industry for many years," said Tammy Farley, Co-Founder of The Rainmaker Group. "Our vision to deliver superior and demonstrable value to our customers is reflected in this exciting acquisition as we can now take our innovative revenue platforms to the next level with Cendyn."

Rainmaker has provided intelligent profit platforms to hotels across the globe for over 20 years. This heritage and insight into the industry have enabled the team to deliver expertise, exceptional service and results to its clients in the hospitality and gaming industries.

Both organizations share similar core values of putting the customer first and focusing on delivering excellent service and results. This combination will enable thousands of hotels, resorts and casinos around the globe to work with one partner to power their marketing, sales and revenue performance in an integrated fashion.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rainmaker Group on the sale of its Hospitality Business. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisors to Rainmaker Group and Norwest Ventures. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Cendyn Corporation and Accel-KKR.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement and group sales. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, London, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Bangkok and Tokyo, Cendyn proudly serves clients in 143 countries, sending over 1.5 billion personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

About Rainmaker

Rainmaker is the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud. The company partners with hotels, resorts and casinos to help them outperform their revenue and profit objectives. Rainmaker's cloud-based solutions for transient and group pricing optimization, forecasting, and revenue-centric business intelligence are designed to help hoteliers streamline operations, enhance revenue optimization processes, improve lead performance, and drive guest bookings. Recognized as one of the top privately held companies in the United States, Rainmaker has been named to Inc. 5000's 'Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies' for the last seven years and to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of '100 Fastest Growing Companies in Atlanta'. Rainmaker serves hospitality customers throughout the world from its corporate headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. and from offices in Las Vegas, Singapore and Dubai. To learn more about Rainmaker and its suite of hotel revenue and profit optimization solutions, visit www.LetItRain.com.

