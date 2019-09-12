Cendyn announces new leadership team

"We are excited to announce our new senior leadership team today," said Tim Sullivan, President at Cendyn. "Our core focus at Cendyn is industry leading product innovation that drives growth for our customers. With the incredible depth and experience of this team at the helm, we will continue to lead the way for our industry."

For four years, Seaton has overseen rapid growth for Cendyn across Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. This continued growth across the globe has built the foundation for his new role as Chief Commercial Officer. With senior management experience before Cendyn across many hospitality technology organizations, including Pegasus Solutions, HBSi, eRevMax, and the Global Hotel Alliance, Seaton brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.

Bennett brings over 24 years of international management experience to the Chief Marketing Officer role at Cendyn. Having spent the last three years building the Cendyn brand globally, he is ready to expand his responsibilities to the product side of the business. With the majority of his career servicing and working with hotels including KSL Resorts & Capital and White Lodging, his understanding of hoteliers' needs to drive profitable revenue will move the Cendyn product portfolio and brand to new heights.

Before moving into her new role as Chief Digital Officer, Olga Peddie built an award-winning digital marketing and customer success team at Cendyn. Formerly SVP Client Strategy & Success, she helped drive revenue and marketing success with leading hotel brands in North America, including AMResorts and Fontainebleau. Before leading the digital team at Cendyn, Peddie served as Vice President of Marketing for Envisia and spent numerous years in senior roles at Zimmerman Advertising and Gotham Direct, leading digital strategy for prominent hospitality, retail, and fashion brands.

Stearns joins Cendyn with extensive experience in the hospitality industry, from TSA Solutions as General Manager, APAC and prior to that, Newmarket, an Amadeus company, as General Manager. With 20 years' experience in hospitality, Stearns has a strong focus on the Asia Pacific market and excels at developing and leading sales and operational teams across multiple cross-functioning teams.

Ron Lugo, Rainmaker GM, brings over 20 years of experience to the role. Prior to his nearly three years at Rainmaker, Lugo held numerous leadership positions at SAP Ariba including running the technical consulting organization, building out the customer engagement organization business and serving as Chief-of-Staff for various executives. Prior to SAP Ariba, Lugo was a Management Consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was part of their Oracle SCM practice. Lugo also spent time as a Business Analyst for Bank of America.

Expanding their roles on the senior leadership team are Bryan Happ, Chief Financial Officer, overseeing human resources, legal, IT and administration and Piers Hughes, Chief Information Officer, who will now lead research and development at Cendyn. To find out more about Cendyn and their leadership team, visit www.cendyn.com/company.

Cendyn is the leading innovative cloud software and services provider for the hospitality industry. With a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms, Cendyn drives sales, marketing and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels across the globe. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers a complete set of software services for the industry, aligning marketing, sales and revenue teams to optimize their strategies and drive performance and loyalty across their business units. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, London, Munich, Singapore, Sydney, Bangkok and Tokyo, Cendyn proudly serves clients in 143 countries, delivering over 1.5 billion data-driven, personalized communications on behalf of their customers every year. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

