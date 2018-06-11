Cendyn integrates with Sitecore via Hedgehog to elevate real-time marketing personalization

The agreement will enable Hedgehog to tap Cendyn's guest intelligence engine to fuel live personalization and dynamic pricing based on marketing segmentation and guest profiles in eInsight across Sitecore's digital platforms.

The CRM + CXP integration between Cendyn and Sitecore, facilitated by Hedgehog, will allow hotels to ensure their guests receive targeted messaging based on their personal preferences and behaviors stored in Cendyn's central data warehouse across all digital channels. Tackling this at scale, and delivering such personalized messaging in real-time, is huge for the hospitality industry.

The arrangement also includes a re-seller agreement with Hedgehog that promotes the sale of Cendyn eInsight as the preferred CRM of choice for hoteliers to Hedgehog customers.

"Our partnership with Hedgehog for Sitecore CXP integration is a big step forward in helping hotels deliver personalization at scale based on business impact," says Charles Deyo, President & CEO at Cendyn. "By adding this integration to our portfolio, we are continuing to expand our reach as the most connected CRM provider in the industry. This provides a cohesive, clear path to personalization."

"The partnership between Hedgehog and Cendyn really spotlights our focus on personalization in the travel and hospitality industry," says Dan Galvez, Founder and CEO at Hedgehog. "By working with Cendyn on this connector, we are helping hotel properties present their guests with individualized experiences tailored to their unique needs."

About Hedgehog

Hedgehog is a full-service digital consultancy transforming the way brands interact with their customers by designing and engineering high performance, multi-channel digital marketing solutions positioning clients for growth and success. A multidisciplinary web solutions firm partnering with Microsoft, Sitecore, Magento, Acquia, Drupal, and WordPress; Hedgehog offers strategy, design, consulting, technology, and managed services. Hedgehog is headquartered in Holbrook, NY with additional offices in Portland, OR, Charlotte, NC, Sofia, Bulgaria and Netherlands, Amsterdam. The company is consistently recognized for being one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

For more information, visit www.HHOG.com.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving marketing, sales and event performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 hotel clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion.

