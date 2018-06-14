Cendyn releases eNgage application for delivering real-time guest intelligence and recommendations to hotel associates

Used in conjunction with Cendyn's eInsight hotel CRM, eNgage sits on top of a hotel's property management system or call center application, intelligently guiding staff to create authentic, meaningful encounters and upsell offerings based on guest history, preferences and loyalty status. The lightweight application can be accessed on any device and features configurable messaging prompts and data displays.

Like all Cendyn products, eNgage integrates seamlessly with your other hotel systems, utilizing an open architecture that ensures the accuracy and completion of guest information for all team members at every touchpoint in the guest journey.

"The right approach to personalization is critical for hotels to balance customers' increasing demand for unique, tailored experiences and apprehension around the use of personal data," said Charles Deyo, President & CEO at Cendyn. "Cendyn's eNgage solution helps hotels navigate this elegantly with customer service and upselling, so guests feel known and valued, not overly monitored. Our technology will always strive to enhance the strength of hospitality teams and help them put the guest at the forefront of what they do."

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving marketing, sales and event performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London, Munich and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 hotel clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion.

Contact

Michael Bennett

SVP Global Marketing & Business Development

Cendyn

mbennett@cendyn.com

561-419-2286

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cendyn-releases-engage-application-for-delivering-real-time-guest-intelligence-and-recommendations-to-hotel-associates-300666347.html

SOURCE Cendyn

Related Links

http://cendyn.com

