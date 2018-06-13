Cenegenics North Carolina Offers GAINSWave® in North Carolina

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Rolf Wallin, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Cenegenics North Carolina is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 2413 Robeson Street, Suite 5 Fayetteville, NC 28304.

Throughout his 30 year career in medicine, Dr. Wallin has been interested in optimizing health, optimizing fitness, preventative medicine and aging successfully. This interest eventually brought him to the fields of Age Management Medicine and Functional Medicine, where he combines nutrition, fitness, hormone optimization and appropriate and individualized supplements in a comprehensive and evidence-based approach to achieve optimal health and wellness for each of his patients. A new office space in 2017 allowed expansion of clinical scope to include GainsWave therapy for erectile dysfunction (ED), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections for ED (the P-shot) or for musculoskeletal issues and Exercise Physiology testing for improved sports performance. He has been an active participant of a Cenegenics health program for several years, which has allowed him to lead an active and fulfilling lifestyle including multiple sports, interests and hobbies.

