Cenegenics Partners With Exoceuticals® to Incorporate Cutting-Edge Exosome-Formulated Skincare Into Holistic Health Practices

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenegenics , a global leader in personalized healthcare, is partnering with Exoceuticals ® , a pioneering skincare company at the forefront of regenerative and exosome-formulated skincare. This collaboration signifies Cenegenics' unwavering commitment to providing its clients with the most innovative and comprehensive health and wellness solutions available.

Through this coalition, Cenegenics clients have access to Exoceuticals®' transformative line of skincare products, formulated with their patented proprietary eXo3 exosome technology. Exosomes are cell-derived nanoparticles that deliver powerful rejuvenating and restorative properties directly to the skin. This partnership continues to enhance Cenegenics' holistic approach to wellbeing for its clients, encompassing not only internal health but also external vitality.

By integrating Exoceuticals®' cutting-edge exosome technology, this empowers clients to address visible signs of aging by harnessing the power of their own cells' regenerative potential. The approach complements Cenegenics' existing internal health programs, offering a comprehensive path to total body rejuvenation.

Cenegenics' approach to age management encompasses internal and external health, recognizing that the skin, as the largest organ of the body, plays a crucial role in overall well-being. Cenegenics physicians incorporate skin health into members' holistic health appointments by thoroughly evaluating and addressing the skin's condition as part of their assessments.

In addition to providing personalized nutritional and lifestyle recommendations to promote healthy skin from within, Cenegenics physicians also integrate Exoceuticals® products into their treatment plans. These advanced skincare solutions are designed to support skin health at a cellular level, enhancing the skin's appearance and function.

"As the CEO of Cenegenics, I am beyond excited for our partnership with Exoceuticals®. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the intersection of age management and skincare. Together, we are setting a new standard, demonstrating that the journey of aging can be graceful inside and out. The synergy between Cenegenics' pioneering approach to age management and Exoceuticals®' advanced skincare technology promises to offer our clients a comprehensive solution that not only addresses the signs of aging but also enhances overall health and vitality. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation, and I am confident it will empower our clients to embrace their aging journey with confidence and elegance. We are not just partnering; we are revolutionizing the future of wellness," CEO of Cenegenics Kristy Berry said.

"Cenegenics' commitment to innovation perfectly aligns with our mission at Exoceuticals®," said Dr. Robin L. Smith, co-founder of Exoceuticals®. "Often overlooked, our skin is the body's largest organ, comprising roughly 15% of our body weight. Maintaining its health is just as crucial to well-aging as internal health. Exoceuticals®' exosome technology tackles these aspects, empowering Cenegenics clients to achieve holistic rejuvenation from the inside out."

"As a Cenegenics doctor, I have seen firsthand the transformative effects of Exoceuticals® products on both myself and my patients. My patients have also reported noticeable results, including reduced fine lines and a more radiant complexion. Exoceuticals'® advanced formulations truly stand out in the realm of skincare, offering scientifically-backed solutions that deliver real, visible results," said Dr. Lloyd Camper, Cenegenics Miami Physician.

Exoceuticals® is available at all Cenegenics U.S. locations with prices ranging from $89 to $224.

Cenegenics is a membership-based medical practice dedicated to optimizing health and well-being through a personalized and proactive approach. By combining innovative science with a deep understanding of the aging process, Cenegenics empowers its clients to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Exoceuticals® is a medical-grade exosome-based skincare line utilizing a patented exosome technology in all of their products, setting a new standard for regenerative skincare. Their line of science-backed products is formulated to address a variety of skin concerns, promoting a healthy, youthful appearance, and contributing to overall health benefits.

