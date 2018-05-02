Cenergistic Appoints Luis Pajares Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer

"Luis has proven experience in executive leadership at some of the world's leading technology companies; he's a strategy guy who will focus our sales effort, expand our offering and grow our business in current and future markets," said Ray Hood, Chief Executive Officer, Cenergistic. "As we continue to invest in software development, sales and marketing, Luis will be instrumental in our transition to intelligent building solutions to complement our existing offering for energy conservation in schools, universities, municipalities and healthcare."

Luis has over 30 years of experience in technology spanning large publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. In his previous role as Group Vice President for Oracle Communications, Luis was a senior member of the management team responsible for worldwide sales to its service providers, enterprise customers, partners and alliances. Before joining Oracle, Luis was part of the start-up management team at Airvana, a provider of macro and small cell radio access solutions, where he had oversight of sales, consulting and customer service. He helped take the company public in 2008. Luis also served as Senior Vice President at Inet Technologies, a provider of business and operations management support solutions, and as General Manager of Alcatel's business in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Canada.

"I have been very fortunate in my career to have had the opportunity to bring technology to billions of people, on every continent, and improve our way of life by making mobile communications and the internet available," said Luis Pajares, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cenergistic. "I now look forward to making an impact in energy conservation with Cenergistic. We have a unique offering that provides our customers with a more sustainable environment in the form of intelligent building technology and efficiency as a service (EaaS)™."

Luis was recently recognized by HITEC as one of the top 100 most influential Hispanic executives in the technology industry. He earned his bachelor's in economics from the University of Florida and his MBA from the University of Dallas.

About Cenergistic

Cenergistic is a leading provider of energy conservation programs that enable schools, universities, government and healthcare organizations to reduce capital spending and optimize resource planning to enrich the consumer experience and provide a more sustainable, eco-friendly environment for end users. Founded in 1986, Cenergistic serves as a trusted advisor to its clients with a team of seasoned energy engineers and experts who deploy onsite to drive operational efficiencies, process enhancements and behavioral changes to lower energy consumption and cut utility costs. For 10 consecutive years since 2009, Cenergistic has received the Partner of the Year or Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the EPA. Cenergistic is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with energy experts serving more than 1,425 clients across North America.

