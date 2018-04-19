Cenergistic Appoints Samantha Foley Vice President of Marketing

"We are elated to have Sam join the Cenergistic executive team as Vice President of Marketing. She is a savvy tech marketer with a deep understanding of digital strategy, branding and product positioning," said Ray Hood, Chief Executive Officer, Cenergistic. "Bringing her onboard is confirmation of our commitment to and investment in sales and marketing as we look to extend our product offering and market share within schools, colleges and universities, municipal government and healthcare, and expand into new, adjacent markets."

Before joining Cenergistic, Foley served as Chief Marketing Officer at Entouch, a smart building solutions provider, responsible for the execution of all marketing activities. At Entouch, Foley was instrumental in transforming the company's brand to an IoT, SaaS solution play for energy management and facility optimization. Prior to Entouch, Foley served as Vice President of Marketing and held numerous other marketing roles at Allegro Development, a global provider of commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) software. During her tenure at Allegro, Foley had oversight of a global team responsible for product launch initiatives, acquisition brand integration, communications, sales enablement, campaigns, events, and press and analysts' relations.

Foley holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with concentration in Public Relations from Northwestern State University and an Executive MBA from Texas Woman's University.

About Cenergistic

Cenergistic is a leading provider of energy conservation programs that enable schools, universities, government and healthcare organizations to reduce capital spending and optimize resource planning to enrich the consumer experience and provide a more sustainable, eco-friendly environment for end users. Founded in 1986, Cenergistic serves as a trusted advisor to its clients with a team of seasoned energy engineers and experts who deploy onsite to drive operational efficiencies, process enhancements and behavioral changes to lower energy consumption and cut utility costs. For 10 consecutive years since 2009, Cenergistic has received the Partner of the Year or Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award from the EPA. Cenergistic is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with energy experts serving more than 1,425 clients across North America.

For more information, contact Samantha Foley at sfoley@cenergistic.com or +1.214.263.3547.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cenergistic-appoints-samantha-foley-vice-president-of-marketing-300632419.html

SOURCE Cenergistic

Related Links

https://www.cenergistic.com

