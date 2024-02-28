Cenex® and CHS Experts Showcase Emerging Energy in Agriculture

Company experts to discuss powering agriculture at the Commodity Classic tradeshow in Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS, is showcasing how the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative is powering agriculture. In line with this year's theme, new frontiers in agriculture, Cenex and CHS are delivering interactive presentations on the evolution of agriculture energy and where it's headed, including an analysis of potential technological paradigm shifts.

Exhibit visitors are encouraged to speak in person with energy experts from Cenex and CHS on the latest developments in energy for agriculture, including the growth of renewable diesel fuels, a new generation of fuel and lubricant products, and how emerging energy may affect diesel and ag markets. Experts will be presenting during the tradeshow on:

Top things farmers need to know about emerging energy

Effects of a transition to renewable fuels for crop production and producers

Helping to future proof the farm with synthetic lubricating oils

How CHS is fueling the evolution of energy and preparing for the future

The company is providing farmers the opportunity to learn more about how the company is preparing for the agriculture industry's diversified energy needs. "Farmers will most likely have increasing choices of fuels for their operations," said Ron Batey, CHS director of refined fuels pricing and economics. "Agriculture-based renewable fuel is part of a diverse approach to decarbonization."

"At CHS and Cenex, we see demand for renewable diesel growing," Batey said. "Renewable diesel manufacturing appears to be coming on strong with new plants planned. There's little doubt that emerging energy will have significant effects on diesel and ag markets. And we expect energy market demand to increasingly influence grain and animal feed markets. We're tracking exactly how energy changes will influence and alter various key markets over time."

CHS is preparing for emerging energy with both an energy and agriculture mindset, exploring the viability of new technologies to power rural America. CHS is committed to shaping agriculture's dynamic energy landscape through innovation and welcoming conversations with customers and farmer-owners at key industry forums like the Commodity Classic.

About Cenex

Cenex (www.cenex.com), the energy brand of CHS Inc., provides high-quality refined fuels through nearly 1,400 locally owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses, and communities.

About CHS Inc.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of $45.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. We advance sustainability through our commitment to being stewards of the environment, building economic viability and strengthening community and employee well-being.

