Cenex® Announces the Hometown Throwdown $100,000 Grand Prize Festival Winner!

Hometown Throwdown continues the brand's tradition of giving back to communities by awarding $150,000 to fund local festivals

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS Inc., announced today that the Norborne Soybean Festival in Norborne, Missouri, is the Hometown Throwdown $100,000 grand prize winner, while the other two finalists, Hayward Musky Festival in Hayward, Wisconsin, and Roseau Fall Harvest Festival in Roseau, Minnesota, will each receive $25,000. The prizes will go toward bringing these unique celebrations to the next level.

As the self-proclaimed, "Soybean Capital of the World," Norborne has been celebrating its agricultural roots since 1982. Hosted each August, the Norborne Soybean Festival is a testament to the hard-working, generous, humble people of Norborne. The 100% volunteer-run festival features entertainment for all ages, including a soy coin hunt, soy donuts, ag in the classroom and the naming of a new King or Queen Soybean. With its long history rooted in tradition, local pride, community engagement and family fun, it is no surprise that Norborne's Soybean Festival is the best fest in the United States.

Hometown Throwdown, a social media contest Cenex launched this past fall, encouraged local pride by asking individuals and organizations to share what makes their hometown festival unique. Over 500 festival submissions were received during the entry period from Oct. 3 through Dec. 15, 2023.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the response we received for Hometown Throwdown. We love seeing the pride people have for their local communities and it's clear there's no shortage of that in Norborne, Missouri," said Erin Wroge, senior director of energy marketing at CHS Inc. "A big congratulations from all of us at Cenex to the Norborne Soybean Festival. We were truly impressed with all three festivals in the running for the grand prize and we're looking forward to fostering community pride across the Cenex footprint for years to come."

Hometown Throwdown is inspired by the Cenex brand's strong local roots and is a continuation of its long history of giving back to the communities it calls home. The brand is local to its core with all 1,400-plus retail locations across 19 states run by members of the community. To date, Cenex has given more than half a million dollars in grants to support local communities. These efforts have helped fund more than 80 community projects, including the improvement of aging baseball fields, providing athletic workshops in schools, supporting local food shelters, boosting community pride by funding local festivals and more.

Norborne Soybean Festival was picked as the $100,000 grand prize winner in accordance with the contest rules. Additional information about Hometown Throwdown can be found at CenexHometownThrowdown.com.

If you'd like to learn more about the ways the Cenex brand gives back to local communities, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, or visit www.Cenex.com/local-giving.

About Cenex

Cenex (www.cenex.com), the energy brand of CHS Inc., provides high-quality refined fuels through 1,400-plus locally owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses, and communities.

About CHS Inc.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of $45.6 billion in fiscal year 2023. We advance sustainability through our commitment to being stewards of the environment, building economic viability and strengthening community and employee well-being.

This document and other CHS Inc. publicly available documents contain, and CHS officers, directors and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on CHS current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its businesses, financial condition and results of operations, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of CHS control. CHS actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause CHS actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are discussed or identified in CHS filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" discussion in Item 1A of CHS Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023. These factors may include changes in commodity prices; the impact of government policies, mandates, regulations and trade agreements; global and regional political, economic, legal and other risks of doing business globally; the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine; the escalation of conflict in the Middle East; the impact of inflation; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, outbreaks of disease and other adverse public health developments, including COVID-19; the impact of market acceptance of alternatives to refined petroleum products; consolidation among our suppliers and customers; nonperformance by contractual counterparties; changes in federal income tax laws or our tax status; the impact of compliance or noncompliance with applicable laws and regulations; the impact of any governmental investigations; the impact of environmental liabilities and litigation; actual or perceived quality, safety or health risks associated with our products; the impact of seasonality; the effectiveness of our risk management strategies; business interruptions, casualty losses and supply chain issues; the impact of workforce factors; our funding needs and financing sources; financial institutions' and other capital sources' policies concerning energy-related businesses; technological improvements that decrease the demand for our agronomy and energy products; our ability to complete, integrate and benefit from acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, divestitures and other nonordinary course-of-business events; security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems or assets; the impact of our environmental, social and governance practices, including failures or delays in achieving our strategies or expectations related to climate change or other environmental matters; the impairment of long-lived assets; the impact of bank failures; and other factors affecting our businesses generally. Any forward-looking statements made by CHS in this document are based only on information currently available to CHS and speak only as of the date on which the statement is made. CHS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE CHS Inc.