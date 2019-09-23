CenExel Chief Scientific Advisor Todd Bertoch, MD, to Lead Session at Pain Therapeutics Summit 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., ("CenExel" or the "Company") announced that Todd Bertoch, MD, Chief Scientific Advisor for CenExel and Chief Medical Officer for JBR Clinical Research, a CenExel Center of Excellence, will lead a panel discussion at the Pain Therapeutics Summit 2019 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11:30 AM. The Pain Therapeutics Summit is being held at the Westin Arlington Gateway in Arlington, VA.

Dr. Bertoch, a recognized industry expert on analgesic clinical research, will moderate and participate in a panel discussion entitled: Does Your New Chemical Entity (NCE) Work? A Fast, Accurate and Cost-Effective Paradigm to Assess that Critical "Go/No Go" Decision. In this session, the panelists will discuss how to accurately determine the potential success of novel analgesic molecules as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

Also presenting in this panel session are renowned analgesic drug development experts Stephen Cooper, DMD, Ph.D., and Paul Desjardins, DMD, Ph.D. Topics will include strengths and weaknesses of the Dental Impaction Pain Model (DIPM) and the Bunionectomy model for clinical research, issues for successful transition from hard to soft tissue models, and specific strategies to shorten development time and costs.

"It is vital that pharmaceutical companies think creatively in this challenging climate for drug development," said Dr. Bertoch. "This is especially true as more companies pursue effective analgesics to replace opioids for pain management."

"Drs. Cooper, Dejardins and Bertoch represent an immense and impressive body of clinical experience in the research and development of analgesic drugs," said Tom Wardle, CEO, CenExel. "We are pleased to support a session that brings their combined expertise to the attendees of the Pain Therapeutics Summit 2019."

As Chief Medical Officer for JBR Clinical Research, Dr. Bertoch has worked with numerous pharmaceutical sponsors in the design and execution of clinical research trials. Over the past three decades, JBR has conducted over 220 post-operative pain studies with more than 17,000 subjects, in a wide range of acute pain indications.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in depth of experience, insight and tenure of the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the expertise, engagement, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals. For additional information about CenExel Clinical Research, please visit www.CenexelResearch.com.

